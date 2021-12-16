Kindsvatter, Margaret Mary Agnes "Marty", - 72, of Avalon, NJ, beloved wife of Peter Kindsvatter, was known throughout life as Marty. She was the third child of Robert Matt and Margaret (Connelly) Matt. Raised in Roslyn, Pennsylvania, she attended Saint John of the Cross parish elementary school. Her life was transformed as the recipient of a full scholarship to Saint Basil Academy. She was an immediate student leader, a member of SBA's undefeated championship basketball team for two seasons and played varsity field hockey. She spent two years at the Abington (Ogontz) campus of Pennsylvania State University. Marty was the president of the student union, the Lares Union Board, and very active in organizing student activities. After transferring to the main campus at State College, she was named a member of Phi Beta Kappa society. She met Peter, her future husband, at a Phi Beta Kappa event. During senior year, she worked as a broadcaster at the student radio station. She received her bachelor's degree in Communications and Broadcasting. In December of 1971, Marty and Pete celebrated their engagement. On February 6, 1972, they married in the chapel at the Willow Grove Naval Air Station, attended by an military honor guard of The Pershing Rifles. Immediately after the ceremony, the newlyweds returned to Pete's posting in Germany. As a young military family, they lived at posts in El Paso, Texas, Fort Riley, Kansas, Columbia, Missouri and back to Germany. While there, they adopted their son Michael, born October 4, 1982. Marty received her Master's degree from the University of Texas at El Paso. Subsequent to Pete's military service, they retired to Avalon, New Jersey, where she spent some childhood summers. In Avalon, Marty was active in charities and civic organizations, among them, the Avalon Land and Home Owners Association, Holy Redeemer Food Bank, Volunteers in Medicine Thrift Shop and the Avalon Lions Club. The Lions recognized Marty as a leading volunteer. In retirement, Marty and Pete traveled widely on cruises. She had an active E-Bay business, selling collectables on line. Her proudest professional achievements occurred during her years as a college-level academic counselor, particular in support of soldiers and their families. She is survived by her husband of almost fifty years, Peter, her son Michael, granddaughter Giovanna, siblings Suzanne (Neil) Gallagher, Michael (Carol) Matt, Liz Matt (Steve Mushinski), Kate (Walt) Hunter, Laurie Matt (John Cassidy) and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Ellen Matt. Memorial Mass will be Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Brendan The Navigator Parish, Maris Stella Church, 252 50th Street, Avalon, NJ 08252. Inurnment will follow at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marty's name to the Avalon Lions Club, PO Box 365, Avalon, NJ 08202. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2021.