LADD (nee Sharp), Margaret "Peggy", - 89, of Cape May, passed away peacefully at home on September 4, 2021. Peggy was born on March 6, 1932 in Lebanon, PA. She moved to Cape May as a young girl where she later graduated from Cape May High School. Peggy remained in Cape May, working for Cold Spring Fish & Supply Co. as a bookkeeper for 41 years. She met her husband Eugene (Gene) Ladd while he was serving in the United States Coast Guard. Gene and Peggy married on March 17, 1956. Gene and Peggy spent many winters in Jupiter, FL enjoying special times with great friends. Peggy was a proud Mom and "Memom" and loved having her family around sharing stories and was always up for a great adventure. She always loved taking rides through her beloved Cape May where her father and grandfather built several homes in the early 1900's, including the Cape May Convention Hall that was ultimately lost during the March 1962 storm. Peggy loved the beach, pool, gardening and entertaining; had a great sense of humor and loved doing her crossword puzzles. She is survived by her son, Bruce (Susan) Ladd of Marmora. "Memom" is also survived by her grandchildren, Ryan and Kelsey Ladd of Marmora. Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene (Gene) Ladd (2017). Relatives and friends are invited to Peggy's viewing from 10 am – 11 am on Thursday, September 9th at the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May which will be followed by a time of sharing thoughts, memories and sentiments offered by family and friends beginning at 11 am. Interment will follow in the Cold Spring Cemetery, Lower Twp. Peggy's family would like to thank her other "family" of caretakers/Angels until the end - Yvonne, Kathleen, Nancy and Lana. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Peggy's memory to: Alzheimer's Association
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2021.