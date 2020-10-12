Ferrante, Margaret M., - 91, of Northfield, affectionately known as "Marge," "Nanny" and "Nanny Boo-Boo" went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was born to the late Frank and Margaret (Resch) Wisniewski on January 16, 1929 in Trenton, NJ. She met her husband of 71 years, Benedetto F. Ferrante, at Trenton High School. They married on April 23rd, 1949. Beginning in the 1950s, Marge and Benedetto owned and operated restaurants in Trenton, NJ, Asbury Park, NJ, and Atlantic City, NJ. Marge led the restaurants' teams as head chef and was beloved by her employees and patrons.



"Margie's," her namesake restaurant in Atlantic City, NJ, was frequented by entertainers, stars, and locals; whose hearts she won with her loving personality and her incredible food. Marge lived her life for other people; whether she was feeding the homeless out of the back door of her Atlantic City kitchen, or building a home for her family. She was a devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Marge's most treasured and proudest accomplishments were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marge will be remembered for her fiery attitude, sharp wit, hilarious jokes, funny dance moves, and her one-of-a-kind personality. She left an imprint on everyone she encountered, whether it was a patron in her restaurant or a person she met on one of her walks down the Atlantic City Boardwalk. She loved to make fun and make people smile. She appreciated a home cooked meal, late night snacks of bread and butter, Atlantic City, her family, and a good laugh. She is survived by her husband, Benedetto F.Ferrante, her daughter, Margaret Ferrante-Barrella, her son Michael J. Ferrante, her grandchildren, Angela (Ryan) Rayfield (Barrella) and Elizabeth Barrella, and her great-grandchildren Benedetto Rayfield and Simone Rayfield. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Margaret's visitation on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 10:30am to 11am. Followed by a Mass of the Christian Burial at 11am at the St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, located at 1421 New Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Adams Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 12, 2020.