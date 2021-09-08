Makar, Margaret Ann, - of Galloway, lost her battle with COVID19 on September 4th at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. She was born on October 1, 1946 in Newark, NJ and attended Hillside High School. She was an office employee in North Jersey for several years, and most recently had over 30 years of service at Stockton University retiring this past June as an Office Manager in Student Records. She was predeceased by her parents William and Mary Poschock, and brothers William and Arthur. She is survived by her beloved husband Dave with whom she would have celebrated 54 years of marriage on September 12th. She leaves behind her sons David (Regina) and Christopher (Melissa) and two granddaughters Ciara and Gianna. She leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews. Marge was a most thoughtful and caring person, a devout Christian, always with a kind word or helping hand. She gave freely of herself to anyone in need. She always provided support and love for her family. She was most interested in the environment and the welfare of all animals especially horses. Visitation is Thursday, September 9th from 6 – 8pm, and Friday September 10th from 9 – 10am with a service 10am at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, NJ. Burial will be at Graceland Memorial in Kenilworth, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Operation Smile or Best Friends Society for Animals.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 8, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
Margie was a wonderful gentle soul who will be missed dearly. I am greatly saddened by this news. Heaven just got another angel.
Adele Bihm
September 13, 2021
Margie was one of the first people I met went I started at Stockton, and I don't know that I would have lasted without her kindness and support. She was one of a kind. She could always pull a smile out under the most difficult of circumstances. I know her family must be devastated with her loss, and that of her son. Rest in peace my friend.
Donna S. Wanat
September 11, 2021
I worked with Marge for 20 years. She was one of my very favorite people to work with. Always sweet, patient and helpful. I was so looking forward to seeing her and celebrating her retirement. I am broken hearted for her family. My deepest condolences. She will be deeply missed.
Erica Pinto
September 8, 2021
We are deeply saddened and would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family.
CAJULAO family (neighbor)
September 8, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to Marge´s family. I´ve known Marge a long time, I also worked at Stockton University for over 30 years. I met Marge through her longtime friend Peg. Marge was so special, she was always smiling and had a great sense of humor. She was always willing to help everybody. She was the kind of person you could never forget, nor did you want to. When I heard the news I just couldn´t believe it, I was shocked. I can´t imagine the loss her family is feeling. She touched everyone´s heart who met her. God bless you friend, will see you again some day.
Dale Howell
September 8, 2021
Dear Margie, Your friendship was a very special gift to me. Your advice
Your patient caring and guidance got me through many a tough day. Our dinners at May's Landing Golf and our extended lunches were full of laughter and love. Rest in peace my dear friend and we will meet again. Love you.