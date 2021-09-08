Makar, Margaret Ann, - of Galloway, lost her battle with COVID19 on September 4th at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. She was born on October 1, 1946 in Newark, NJ and attended Hillside High School. She was an office employee in North Jersey for several years, and most recently had over 30 years of service at Stockton University retiring this past June as an Office Manager in Student Records. She was predeceased by her parents William and Mary Poschock, and brothers William and Arthur. She is survived by her beloved husband Dave with whom she would have celebrated 54 years of marriage on September 12th. She leaves behind her sons David (Regina) and Christopher (Melissa) and two granddaughters Ciara and Gianna. She leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews. Marge was a most thoughtful and caring person, a devout Christian, always with a kind word or helping hand. She gave freely of herself to anyone in need. She always provided support and love for her family. She was most interested in the environment and the welfare of all animals especially horses. Visitation is Thursday, September 9th from 6 – 8pm, and Friday September 10th from 9 – 10am with a service 10am at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, NJ. Burial will be at Graceland Memorial in Kenilworth, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Operation Smile or Best Friends Society for Animals.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 8, 2021.