McKeaney, Margaret "Margie", - 66, of Wildwood Crest, (nee Smith, formerly Abington, PA, on December 12, 2021. Beloved wife of Michael P. McKeaney and Devoted mother of Michael P. McKeaney, Jr. (Holly) and Daniel P. McKeaney. Funeral Service will be Friday, December 17, 2021. Obituary and service details at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com