Moore, Margaret R., - 90, of Erma, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home with her family by her side, in the early morning hours of July2nd. Peg was born in Philadelphia on April 5th, 1931. She was brought to Avalon at the age of 6 months and raised by the late Ada Risley. Peg was fortunate to spend her childhood years growing up at a time when Avalon was still largely undeveloped. She roamed the back bays and marshes crabbing, clamming and getting into mischief. Her antics earned her the nickname of " half a dozen" by a family friend as he stated she got into enough trouble for half a dozen kids! She was a 1949 graduate of Middle Township High School and then went on to Beauty School. She worked at various salons on and off until the age of 83 when health issues forced her to retire completely.Peg loved the beach, black licorice, and especially Douglass Candies Molasses paddles. She is predeceased by her husband Lewis"Bubby" Moore and her son in law Franklin Clark. Peg is survived by her children Michael Moore, Kathleen Clark, Eileen Moore, and Thomas (Laurie) Moore.. Mom was simply the best. Until we meet again.. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am Wednesday July 7th at St. John of God Church, 680 Town Bank Rd., N. Cape May where friends may call from 10 to 10:45 am. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Middle Township, NJ. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 4, 2021.