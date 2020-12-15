Slota, Margaret "Peggy", - 83, of Mays Landing, was surrounded by the love of her family and the lights and music of Christmas as she began her eternal rest on December 12, 2020. Peggy was born on May 19, 1937, in Philadelphia and moved to Mays Landing as a young child, where she remained the rest of her life. Peggy was a 1955 graduate of Holy Spirit High School. Peggy was a lifetime member of St. Vincent de Paul Church. She worked at the front desk of the Mays Landing branch of the Atlantic County Library for 25 years before retiring in 2017. Peggy enjoyed spending time with her family and many special friends. She was also an avid crafter and will be remembered by the many blankets she crocheted and knitted to welcome countless babies over the years. Peggy is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Leonard; parents: Kathryn and John O'Hanlon; older brother John O'Hanlon and twin brother Tom O'Hanlon. She is survived by her daughters Kathy Gorbig (Rick); Marie Madamba (Pat); and Regina Slota; grandchildren Sean and Ross Gorbig; Katie and Maggie Madamba; and Alexis Davis (Chris); her great-grandsons Christopher and Jacob Davis and great-granddaughter who is on her way; sisters-in-law Bea and Barbara O'Hanlon; numerous nieces and nephews; and special cousins Roberta Bockman and Betsy Flannery. Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private and a memorial mass will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy's name to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry (5021 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing, NJ 08330) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
