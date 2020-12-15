Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret "Peggy" Slota
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Holy Spirit High School
FUNERAL HOME
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ
Slota, Margaret "Peggy", - 83, of Mays Landing, was surrounded by the love of her family and the lights and music of Christmas as she began her eternal rest on December 12, 2020. Peggy was born on May 19, 1937, in Philadelphia and moved to Mays Landing as a young child, where she remained the rest of her life. Peggy was a 1955 graduate of Holy Spirit High School. Peggy was a lifetime member of St. Vincent de Paul Church. She worked at the front desk of the Mays Landing branch of the Atlantic County Library for 25 years before retiring in 2017. Peggy enjoyed spending time with her family and many special friends. She was also an avid crafter and will be remembered by the many blankets she crocheted and knitted to welcome countless babies over the years. Peggy is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Leonard; parents: Kathryn and John O'Hanlon; older brother John O'Hanlon and twin brother Tom O'Hanlon. She is survived by her daughters Kathy Gorbig (Rick); Marie Madamba (Pat); and Regina Slota; grandchildren Sean and Ross Gorbig; Katie and Maggie Madamba; and Alexis Davis (Chris); her great-grandsons Christopher and Jacob Davis and great-granddaughter who is on her way; sisters-in-law Bea and Barbara O'Hanlon; numerous nieces and nephews; and special cousins Roberta Bockman and Betsy Flannery. Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private and a memorial mass will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy's name to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry (5021 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing, NJ 08330) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at st.jude.org Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Boakes Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dear Marie, Kathy , Regina and family, Our prayers and heartfelt sympathy is with you . Peggy and your Dad were such special people in our little town of Mays Landing. We Loved all the beautiful memories you put on Facebook of your sweet Mom Peggy. You will always have those special memories of a Loving fine Lady. Love Jim and Loretta Morris
Loretta and Jim Morris
December 21, 2020
Kathy, Marie and Regina sending my deepest condolences to you and your family. Your mother was such a sweet woman. I can remember our mother's working side by side at the different St. Vincent's school functions. May you find comfort in all the happy memories and may she rest in peace.
Carol Linardo Widerker
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results