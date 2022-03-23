Watson, Margaret, - 93, of Mays Landing, Watson, Margaret Elizabeth – 93 years old of Pleasantville, NJ took her last breath on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Shore Memorial Hospital. She was born on November 8, 1926 to Arnoldena and Elwood G. Davis Sr. Raised in Atlantic City NJ by doting grandparents and great-grandparents; she was treated like a princess and wanted for nothing growing up. While other girls were outside playing, Margaret was enjoying high tea with her grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of the Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA). Their mission was to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen communities. After graduation from Atlantic City High School in 1946, able to type 80-wpm and a whiz at shorthand, Margaret worked for the State of NJ as an Employment Counselor. Margaret and Burnett Watson wed on June 11, 1954 after he returned from serving in Hawaii. They were the love of each other's lives, had radiant smiles on their faces and were just as ecstatic at their 50th wedding anniversary celebration in 2004. After three years married, they had two daughters, Dena and Marian. When the girls went to school all day Margaret returned to work at Pleasantville Board of Education as a Secretary. She was more than a secretary, she was a helper to all, serving as a confident and advisor. She supported her family, helped her husband with local politics and made sure Dena went to charm school and Marian enjoyed summer camp. Her socialite status, popularity in the school district and the community earned Margaret an invite to become a member of Jack and Jill, Inc. "The objective was to create a medium of contact for children which will stimulate growth and development and provide children constructive educational, cultural, civic, health, recreational and social programs". The organization continues on, dedicating its resources to improving the quality of life, particularly for all African-American children". Margaret was a firm believer that it takes a village! After Margaret retired, she and Burnett would travel with other seniors on bus trips and spend time with their grandchildren. Every Sunday after church, family DINNER was served at the Watson's. Margaret's parents, her husband Burnett, and her daughter Dena Watson predeceased her. She is survived by: her brother Elwood G. Davis II.; her daughter Marian Woodson (Bruce); grandchildren Ryan Woodson and Brea Dorsey (Nigel); great-grandchildren Tyler, Nicole, and DJ; nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Services will be held Friday, March 25, 10:00 AM sharp at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield NJ 08225. The Burial will follow at Atlantic City Cemetery, 500 Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville NJ 08232.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 23, 2022.