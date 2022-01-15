Menu
Margie Urie
Urie, Margie, - 74, of Port St. Lucie, FL, Margaret Mary "Margie" Ann Urie (Smyth), 74, passed away on January 8th, 2022 at her home in Port St. Lucie, FL. She was surrounded by her family and passed away peacefully after a two-year fight with cancer. Margie was married for 51 years to her beloved husband, Frank Urie. She is survived by her husband, three sons, William Urie, Timothy Urie (Vanessa) and Andrew Urie (Megan) and her brother, Joseph Smyth, predeceased by her sister Denise O'Connor. She adored her five grandchildren, Brendan, Anja, Laura (Tim); Hazel and Winston (Andrew) who lovingly knew "Gram" for her laughter, charm and love. Margie was born in Springfield, PA and graduated from Archbishop Prendergast High School and the University of Dallas. She spent most of her life working and raising her family in Cape May Court House, NJ. She was a highly respected reading & language arts middle school teacher at Lower Township, Dennis Township and Somers Point (Jordan Road) schools in New Jersey. Additionally, she helped support the family business, Urie's Fish Fry in various roles. Throughout her travels, most notably Amsterdam and New York City, Margie built lifelong friendships. Her love and friendship are felt deep and wide, and she will be incredibly missed. Her interests were as vast as her intellect, and she was a lover of the arts - particularly music and Broadway. Margie was well known to breeze through the toughest of crossword puzzles which became a daily activity during retirement in addition to her voracious reading habit. She will be lovingly remembered for her incredible warm, humorous, thoughtful, and engaging personality. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Margie's memory either to the St. Lucie Catholic Church or the Children's Literacy Initiative (cli.org). Margie would love to know she inspired children to read. A memorial will be held in Cape May County, NJ in the spring/summer with details to follow. Please reference this obituary in the future and this website for further information (www.kudoboard.com/boards/n8YB4LSO).
I had the pleasure of knowing Margie, Frank and her sister Denise years ago in the early 70's. I last had contact with Denise in 2010 via e-mail, and she mentioned that a nice trip was in store for Fank and Margie for a 40th anniversary present she had arranged for them. We'll see them again, pax vobiscum.
Joe O'Connor
Friend
April 11, 2022
New to family but much love, I´m sorry for your loss Frank, I know how hard this is, stiff upper lip, I´m sure your sweetheart knows you´re loved
Kimberly Travers
Friend
March 26, 2022
I´ll never forget when you read The Outsiders to our class when I was in 8th grade (2008). You´re one of the reasons I love to read.
Nicholas Falciani
January 20, 2022
I had the honor and pleasure of working with and sharing the love of books and music with Marge. She was a one of a kind beautiful soul. My prayers are with all of her family, her light will shine on and her energy will forever be a part of us all.
Carol Pittaluga
January 19, 2022
Frank and boys,So very sad to hear of your beloved Margie´s passing....She was one of a kind ...always smiling and a kind word for everyone...Lori loved her as she enjoyed so much helping with the boys...and later working in the restaurant..My sympathy to you all..she is now free from pain....
Harriet DiGiacomo
Friend
January 15, 2022
