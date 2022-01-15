Urie, Margie, - 74, of Port St. Lucie, FL, Margaret Mary "Margie" Ann Urie (Smyth), 74, passed away on January 8th, 2022 at her home in Port St. Lucie, FL. She was surrounded by her family and passed away peacefully after a two-year fight with cancer. Margie was married for 51 years to her beloved husband, Frank Urie. She is survived by her husband, three sons, William Urie, Timothy Urie (Vanessa) and Andrew Urie (Megan) and her brother, Joseph Smyth, predeceased by her sister Denise O'Connor. She adored her five grandchildren, Brendan, Anja, Laura (Tim); Hazel and Winston (Andrew) who lovingly knew "Gram" for her laughter, charm and love. Margie was born in Springfield, PA and graduated from Archbishop Prendergast High School and the University of Dallas. She spent most of her life working and raising her family in Cape May Court House, NJ. She was a highly respected reading & language arts middle school teacher at Lower Township, Dennis Township and Somers Point (Jordan Road) schools in New Jersey. Additionally, she helped support the family business, Urie's Fish Fry in various roles. Throughout her travels, most notably Amsterdam and New York City, Margie built lifelong friendships. Her love and friendship are felt deep and wide, and she will be incredibly missed. Her interests were as vast as her intellect, and she was a lover of the arts - particularly music and Broadway. Margie was well known to breeze through the toughest of crossword puzzles which became a daily activity during retirement in addition to her voracious reading habit. She will be lovingly remembered for her incredible warm, humorous, thoughtful, and engaging personality. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Margie's memory either to the St. Lucie Catholic Church or the Children's Literacy Initiative (cli.org
). Margie would love to know she inspired children to read. A memorial will be held in Cape May County, NJ in the spring/summer with details to follow. Please reference this obituary in the future and this website for further information (www.kudoboard.com/boards/n8YB4LSO
).
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21, 2022.