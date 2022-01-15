Pomeroy, Margo Ruth, - 76, of Ventnor, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Sea Shore Gardens, Galloway on Monday, January 10th, 2022. Born January 25th, 1945 in Atlantic City NJ, she was a lifelong resident of Ventnor NJ, and was a graduate of Atlantic City High School class of 1963. She is survived by her daughter Alyson, sister Becky, brothers Harry & John, daughter in-law Lara, son in-law Brian and 5 grandchildren Holly, Brendan, Amanda, Emily and Brian. Margo was preceded in death by her parents Frank & Ruby and her son Allan. Margo was a talented seamstress holding her final job at Harrah's Casino where she fitted employees. She also made the most beautiful wedding dresses and prom dresses in her free time as well. She spent many summers tending to her garden at her home in Ventnor, loved to cook and bake and hosting family gatherings. Her love and passion were working on her family's genealogy and ancestry which she traced back as long as records were kept, her research was carefully cataloged and organized, an invaluable body of work to be handed on. Margo also loved to be out in the bay on her little fishing boat "Miss Minniemittens" with a rod in the water. A celebration of life for Margo will be privately held. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 15, 2022.