Mattia, Maria C. "June", - 85, of Reading, PA, (nee Palmer) peacefully passed away at home on September 22, 2021 with her family at her side. She is survived by her 3 children, Patricia (Domenic) D'Amendola, Donna (Carl) Fiorini, and Joseph Mattia. Besides her children, she was the proud grandmother of Sarah (Chris) Toporski, Carl Fiorini II, Miranda (Jason) Kwoka, and Malyssa (Chris) Quattrochi. She was also the proud great-grandmother of Eric Toporski and Haley Kwoka. She is survived by her sister in law Barbara Palmer, several nieces and nephews, and very close friends. She was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on June 19, 1936 and graduated from Holy Spirit High School in 1954. She married the love of her life, Albert J. Mattia in October 1958, who predeceased her in May 2017. She is also predeceased by her parents, Rose and Frank Palmer, and her siblings; Dorothy Tully, Frank Palmer, and Leonard Palmer. Maria and Albert moved to Philadelphia in 1966 where they raised their family and then eventually moved to Reading, PA. Early in her life she was very involved in volunteering at her childrens' school and Girl Scouts. After raising her children, she worked several jobs before she retired. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday, September 28th 9-10am at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ 08244. Followed by 10:30am Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 606 Shore Rd, Somers Point, and burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, 5061 Harding Highway, Mays Landing. Please be advised that masks will be required for visitation & service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St Jude Children's Hospital or Berks Encore in memory of Maria Mattia. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 26, 2021.