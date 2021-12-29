Reciniello, Maria (nee Inserra), - 74, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ passed away on Christmas morning, surrounded by her loving family. Born to Anna and Pasquale Inserra on June 20, 1947. Maria was the third oldest of eight siblings. She was predeceased by her eldest brother. Born and raised in Naples, Italy until 1967 when she moved to the USA. Shortly after, she then met her loving husband of 52 years. Maria and her husband lived and built their family in Paterson, NJ until 1985 when they moved with their three children to Marmora, NJ. Making many memories with family and friends. Maria helped run the Family Tailor/Dry Cleaning business for many years and then worked 10 years for the Margate School District. She was the smartest, most vivacious, beautiful lady we knew. She never allowed any obstacles to keep her from her goals. While most knew her as "Maria" or "Mom", she was more importantly known as "Nana". To know Maria is to know her grandchildren were her greatest pride and joy and she would tell anyone who would listen. Aside from creating countless memories with them, her other passion was making people smile through her authentic handmade meals, especially her famous meatballs. Maria is survived by her loving husband Anthony Sr., daughters Maddalena "Maddie" Jones (Vincent) and Anna Stockley (Maurice Sr.), her son Anthony Reciniello Jr. (Rachel), and beautiful grandchildren Fayth and daughter Aleah, Ryan, Nisa, Evan, Alena, Giuliana, Angelo, Matteo, Maurice Jr., Khalil, Sadirah, and Medina. And a host of nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 12 o'clock noon at Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of Mass. While in the church masks are preferred. Inurnment will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. Memorial Contributions are suggested to Dementia Society of America
, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or dementiasociety.org
Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 3, 2022.