Bauman, Marian, - 72, of Northfield, NJ & Clearwater, FL, Marian Leicht Bauman, seventy-two of Clearwater, FL and Northfield, NJ, died after a lengthy illness Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Clearwater, FL. Born in Philadelphia, PA April 1, she was the daughter of the late Andrew J. Leicht, Sr. and the late Marian (Starner) Leicht. She was an Executive Director and Lobbyist of the American Cancer Society
in New Jersey. She also worked for the Atlantic City Medical Center in Pomona, NJ and was the CEO & CFO of Strategic Partners, Inc. Marian was a dedicated volunteer with many organizations most notably with American Mothers, Inc. where she was President and honored in 1994 as New Jersey Mother of the Year. Also, the Holly Shores Girl Scouts as a Leader of several troops and a Summer Camp Director. Predeceased by her husband William Morrison, Sr. her sisters, Nancy Trout and Andrea Leberknight. Survived by her husband: Edward T. Bauman. Her children: Jennifer (Christopher) Naddeo, Denise ( Michael) Vacca, William (Arlene) Morrison, Jr., and David (Heather) Morrison. Grandchildren: William, Matthew, Justin, Jonathan, Dorothy, Paul, and great grandson Kassian. Siblings: Eileen Harper, Andrew Leicht, Richard Leicht, Patricia Seifert and Daniel Leicht. Also survived by her dog Fritz, many nieces, nephews, and friends. She loved her family and living near the ocean. Visitation Friday April 1, 2022, from 6-8pm and Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 9-10 am at Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, 202 S. Chester Pk, Glenolden, PA. Funeral Mass Saturday at 10:30 am at Saint Joseph's Church, 500 Woodlawn Ave., Collingdale, PA. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society
for Breast Cancer Research www.cancer.org
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 30, 2022.