HART, MARIAN E., - 77, of Mays Landing, (formerly Atlantic City) passed away peacefully on Tuesday. April 12, 2022. Marian was born in Philadelphia, PA on June 12, 1944 but lived most of her younger life in Camden until she met and married Thomas Hart. They moved to Atlantic City living there for 30+ years where they raise their family on Nevada Avenue. Marion worked at the Boardwalk Convention Hall for over 10 years where she made many lifetime friends and lots of memories. She worked almost every Miss America Pageant that was held in the Hall. Marian was predeceased by her father Francis Stagliano, mother Marian Stagliano (nee Lightner), brother Francis Stagliano and wife Amy Stagliano, and the love of her life -Thomas Hart. She is survived by her children: Sherri Hart Caffrey, Timothy Caffrey, Thomas Hart, Jr., Karli Hart; her grand children Laura and Adrianna Hart and her sister Grace Fushetto (Tony Fushetto). A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Marian E. Hart 11:00am Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at St. Michaels Church 10 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City. Relatives and friends may call at the Church from 10:00am. (Parking is available in the rear of church off Georgia Avenue). the Rite of Committal will be offered at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, Tilton Road EHT following Mass. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC/AC (gormleyfuneralhomellc.com
).
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 17, 2022.