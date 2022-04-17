Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marian E. Hart
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gormley Funeral Home LLC
2706 Atlantic Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Apr, 20 2022
10:00a.m.
St. Michaels Church
Send Flowers
HART, MARIAN E., - 77, of Mays Landing, (formerly Atlantic City) passed away peacefully on Tuesday. April 12, 2022. Marian was born in Philadelphia, PA on June 12, 1944 but lived most of her younger life in Camden until she met and married Thomas Hart. They moved to Atlantic City living there for 30+ years where they raise their family on Nevada Avenue. Marion worked at the Boardwalk Convention Hall for over 10 years where she made many lifetime friends and lots of memories. She worked almost every Miss America Pageant that was held in the Hall. Marian was predeceased by her father Francis Stagliano, mother Marian Stagliano (nee Lightner), brother Francis Stagliano and wife Amy Stagliano, and the love of her life -Thomas Hart. She is survived by her children: Sherri Hart Caffrey, Timothy Caffrey, Thomas Hart, Jr., Karli Hart; her grand children Laura and Adrianna Hart and her sister Grace Fushetto (Tony Fushetto). A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Marian E. Hart 11:00am Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at St. Michaels Church 10 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City. Relatives and friends may call at the Church from 10:00am. (Parking is available in the rear of church off Georgia Avenue). the Rite of Committal will be offered at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, Tilton Road EHT following Mass. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC/AC (gormleyfuneralhomellc.com).
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
20
Calling hours
10:00a.m.
St. Michaels Church
NJ
Apr
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Michaels Church
10 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Gormley Funeral Home LLC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gormley Funeral Home LLC.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.