Caudo-Beck, Marianne (nee Ruggio), - 77, of Egg Harbor City, October 28, 2020, Beloved wife of Richard Beck. Devoted mother of Michael (Christine) Caudo, Janine Caudo; stepmother of Richard, Jr. (Robin) Beck and Christopher (Stacey) Beck; Loving grandmother of Nicholas, Gabriella, and Gianna; step-grandmother of Kimberly, Hunter, Kyle, and Collin. Dear sister of Lenora Ruggio; Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Wednesday morning 9:00 A.M. at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 9th and Watkins Sts. Funeral Mass set to begin at 10:00 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Dementia Society of America
P.O.Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901 in Marianne's memory. Please share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 1, 2020.