Cardile, Marie, - 90, of Pleasantville, formerly of Collingswood, passed away on April 8, 2022. Marie was predeceased by her Husband, Carl L. and her son Richard J., as well as her brother Richard (Dick) Sexton. She is survived by her sister Betty Walker (Fred), brother Edmund (Buddy) Sexton, daughter Susan Gifford, her daughter-in-law, Richard's wife Ellen, granddaughters Amy (Rudy), Kasi (Dan), Grandson Richard, two great grandsons, and many loving nieces and nephews. Marie was retired from Prudential Insurance where she worked as a supervisor. She was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at St. Peter's Church in Pleasantville. In her free time, she enjoyed painting, gardening, baking, sewing, going to the beach, and playing the penny slots. Marie was a loyal Catholic, who rarely missed a mass. She was strong, independent, and sassy right up until her final days. Her smile and wit will be sorely missed by all who knew her. A viewing will be held on Tuesday April 19, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Gianna Beretta in Northfield, a mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m., with burial to immediately follow at Atlantic City Cemetery in Pleasantville. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Holy Redeemer Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. and condolences can be made at www.adams-perfect.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2022.