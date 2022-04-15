Susan and Kasi we are so sorry for your loss. Aunt Marie is the strongest, most resilient, funny, loyal, charitable, kind and the most welcoming person we will ever know. We will miss her delicious meals, especially her Mac and Cheese and Cherry Cheesecakes. Mostly we will miss her abundant wisdom and insightful advice. She had so many who called her friend including those of our own generation. We are proud to call her family. We will miss her dearly on those warm days standing on the Ventnor beach feeling the sand bury our feet at the waters edge and those cold winter days when there was always a roast in the oven and a place set at the table for all visitors. May you have comfort that her love will be with you through many great memories.

Sharon and Virgil Loudermilk Family April 12, 2022