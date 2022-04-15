Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marie Cardile
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Cardile, Marie, - 90, of Pleasantville, formerly of Collingswood, passed away on April 8, 2022. Marie was predeceased by her Husband, Carl L. and her son Richard J., as well as her brother Richard (Dick) Sexton. She is survived by her sister Betty Walker (Fred), brother Edmund (Buddy) Sexton, daughter Susan Gifford, her daughter-in-law, Richard's wife Ellen, granddaughters Amy (Rudy), Kasi (Dan), Grandson Richard, two great grandsons, and many loving nieces and nephews. Marie was retired from Prudential Insurance where she worked as a supervisor. She was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at St. Peter's Church in Pleasantville. In her free time, she enjoyed painting, gardening, baking, sewing, going to the beach, and playing the penny slots. Marie was a loyal Catholic, who rarely missed a mass. She was strong, independent, and sassy right up until her final days. Her smile and wit will be sorely missed by all who knew her. A viewing will be held on Tuesday April 19, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Gianna Beretta in Northfield, a mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m., with burial to immediately follow at Atlantic City Cemetery in Pleasantville. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Holy Redeemer Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. and condolences can be made at www.adams-perfect.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sharon and Virgil Loudermilk
Family
April 12, 2022
Sharon and Virgil Loudermilk
Family
April 12, 2022
Sharon and Virgil Loudermilk
Family
April 12, 2022
Susan and Kasi we are so sorry for your loss. Aunt Marie is the strongest, most resilient, funny, loyal, charitable, kind and the most welcoming person we will ever know. We will miss her delicious meals, especially her Mac and Cheese and Cherry Cheesecakes. Mostly we will miss her abundant wisdom and insightful advice. She had so many who called her friend including those of our own generation. We are proud to call her family. We will miss her dearly on those warm days standing on the Ventnor beach feeling the sand bury our feet at the waters edge and those cold winter days when there was always a roast in the oven and a place set at the table for all visitors. May you have comfort that her love will be with you through many great memories.
Sharon and Virgil Loudermilk
Family
April 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results