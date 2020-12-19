Menu
Marie Cassidy
FUNERAL HOME
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Rd
Little Egg Harbor, NJ
Cassidy, Marie, - 83, of Little Egg Harbor, Passed peacefully on December 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her son, Jack Cassidy, sister, Julia Jones, and brother, William Lee. She leaves behind her sister, Ellen Horan, daughters, Mary Ann Cassidy and Kathleen Cassidy-Heiler (Rick), granddaughters Taryn Quinn (Sean), Cassidy Hayes, grandson Collin Cassidy, and daughter in law, Corynn Cassidy, in addition to many nieces and nephews. She retired from the Federal Government and then enjoyed working at Seacrest Nursing Village. She enjoyed gambling. Her true love was her role as a mother. She would do anything for her kids. Her sense of humor will forever be remembered in the hearts of all who knew her. She truly will be missed by the many lives she touched. Funeral: The Church of the Resurrection 200 Tuckahoe Rd, Marmora Tuesday, 12/22 at 4 pm. Virtual Funeral: https://m.facebook.com/StMaximilianKolbeParishMarmoraNj/
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Service
4:00p.m.
Virtual Funeral
https://m.facebook.com/StMaximilianKolbeParishMarmoraNj/, NJ
Dec
22
Funeral
4:00p.m.
The Church of the Resurrection
200 Tuckahoe Rd, Marmora, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Maxwell Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with the family today, may your warm and happy memories of your Mom, keep her close to your heart! RIP Mrs. Cassidy, I will always remember the very sweet, and funny lady that always greeted me with a smile!
Michele Galley
December 22, 2020
Sending thoughts and prayers with you and your family during this time of heartbreak. May her fond memories live on through your heart.
Michelle Lewis
December 21, 2020
Beautiful lady, always will remember her smile when I came over to visit Kathy. My condolences for your family
Gayle Sessa
December 21, 2020
Kathy and Marianne, I know how hard it is to lose your mom but I´m confident she´s with Jack and Julia now. I have you and your families in my thoughts and prayers. Hugs, love and blessings to all.
Debbie Huber
December 20, 2020
Martha Snellbaker
December 20, 2020
Until we meet again...May God hold you in the hollow of his hand
Angie Cassidy
December 19, 2020
RIP Maire A wonderful lady Condolences to all the family
Philip Cassidy
December 19, 2020
So sorry to hear about Marie. Will always remember her sense of humor and the fun we shared at our house in WNY. May she RIP.
Kathleen Hone Lawler
December 19, 2020
