Cassidy, Marie, - 83, of Little Egg Harbor, Passed peacefully on December 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her son, Jack Cassidy, sister, Julia Jones, and brother, William Lee. She leaves behind her sister, Ellen Horan, daughters, Mary Ann Cassidy and Kathleen Cassidy-Heiler (Rick), granddaughters Taryn Quinn (Sean), Cassidy Hayes, grandson Collin Cassidy, and daughter in law, Corynn Cassidy, in addition to many nieces and nephews. She retired from the Federal Government and then enjoyed working at Seacrest Nursing Village. She enjoyed gambling. Her true love was her role as a mother. She would do anything for her kids. Her sense of humor will forever be remembered in the hearts of all who knew her. She truly will be missed by the many lives she touched. Funeral: The Church of the Resurrection 200 Tuckahoe Rd, Marmora Tuesday, 12/22 at 4 pm. Virtual Funeral: https://m.facebook.com/StMaximilianKolbeParishMarmoraNj/
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 19, 2020.