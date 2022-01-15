Due to the Covid situation, I never get to pick up newspapers and I didn´t know Marie had passed. We have been close friends since kindergarten. Although through the years, we haven´t seen each other much. Even though we live 3 blocks from each other. Our lives have different schedules, and never could seem to connect very much. But she still is a very dear friend. So many memories! School memories, hanging out in Piro´s, growing up together all those years! After Pat died, I had intended to visit her. But, again, Covid got in the way. So very sorry to hear this news. Love you Marie! Will miss you.

Carol Gannett Friend February 17, 2022