Marie T. Davis
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Wildwood High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc
1201 Central Ave
North Wildwood, NJ
Davis, Marie T. (Piro), - 78, of North Wildwood, July 2nd, 1943- January 13th, 2022 passed away peacefully in her home. Marie and her brother Pasquale owned and operated Prio's Village Restaurant for over 60 years. She was born in Pennsylvania and attended Margret Mace Elementary and Wildwood High School. Marie was widowed by the love of her life Captain Richard E Davis. Preceded in death by: Husband Richard Davis: Brother Pasquale Piro: Nephew Mark Prio: and parents Carmella and Salvatore Piro: She is survived by her stepson Robert Davis and his wife Kathrine: stepson Richard Davis and his wife Sherri: stepson Jonathan Davis and his wife Kristen: Mark Piro's wife Nancy Gallagher Piro: nephew Scott Piro, his wife Jennifer, and their two daughters Grace and Ellie.Thank you to Robert Zsitkovsky for always being there for her. You will always hold a special place in her heart. Thank you for allowing us to take care of you these last few years. It was an honor having you in our lives. "Promises made, promises kept"- President Donald J Trump 2020. Jennifer, Nicole, Sophia, Rosie, Hazel Konides, Love you ReRe Co. Services are private. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Scott Family God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. In loving memory of a very dear friend. Love you Marie. I will miss you.
Carol Gannett
Friend
February 17, 2022
Due to the Covid situation, I never get to pick up newspapers and I didn´t know Marie had passed. We have been close friends since kindergarten. Although through the years, we haven´t seen each other much. Even though we live 3 blocks from each other. Our lives have different schedules, and never could seem to connect very much. But she still is a very dear friend. So many memories! School memories, hanging out in Piro´s, growing up together all those years! After Pat died, I had intended to visit her. But, again, Covid got in the way. So very sorry to hear this news. Love you Marie! Will miss you.
Carol Gannett
Friend
February 17, 2022
Dear Scott and family, We are sorry to hear of your aunts passing. She always greeted us like family whenever we came to the restaurant. She will be sadly missed.
John and Barbara Quinn
Work
January 16, 2022
Dear Scott, We are so sorry to hear about the loss of your Aunt Marie. We know how close your Dad was to her and the important part she took in your lives. Please accept our sincerest condolences. Marilyn and Howard
Marilyn and Howard Levinsky
Friend
January 15, 2022
