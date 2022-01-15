Davis, Marie T. (Piro), - 78, of North Wildwood, July 2nd, 1943- January 13th, 2022 passed away peacefully in her home. Marie and her brother Pasquale owned and operated Prio's Village Restaurant for over 60 years. She was born in Pennsylvania and attended Margret Mace Elementary and Wildwood High School. Marie was widowed by the love of her life Captain Richard E Davis. Preceded in death by: Husband Richard Davis: Brother Pasquale Piro: Nephew Mark Prio: and parents Carmella and Salvatore Piro: She is survived by her stepson Robert Davis and his wife Kathrine: stepson Richard Davis and his wife Sherri: stepson Jonathan Davis and his wife Kristen: Mark Piro's wife Nancy Gallagher Piro: nephew Scott Piro, his wife Jennifer, and their two daughters Grace and Ellie.Thank you to Robert Zsitkovsky for always being there for her. You will always hold a special place in her heart. Thank you for allowing us to take care of you these last few years. It was an honor having you in our lives. "Promises made, promises kept"- President Donald J Trump 2020. Jennifer, Nicole, Sophia, Rosie, Hazel Konides, Love you ReRe Co. Services are private. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 15, 2022.