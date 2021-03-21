Lovett, Marie (nee Zanghi), - 81, of the Marven Gardens section of Margate, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2021. She was born in the Italian Market in South Philadelphia on June 27, 1939. Her family migrated to Atlantic City in 1944. Marie attended Holy Spirit High School in Atlantic City and graduated there in 1957. Marie also worked as a waitress for the Proto Hotel and other restaurants in Atlantic City during her teenage years, as well as an operator at Bell Telephone. In the 1980s, Marie held various positions at the casino hotels in Atlantic City. Marie was an artist. She worked with her husband, Paul Lovett, who was an advertising artist and later with his business, Atlantic City Nostalgic Art. Marie was a devoted wife for over 52 years, and a loving mother for over 59 years. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul, and her brother, James Zanghi. Surviving are her sons Paul of Grovetown Georgia, and Mark of Margate- and her sister Marlene Armstrong of Ventnor. A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church on Wednesday, March 24th at 11:00 AM, located at the corner of Jerome and Ventnor Ave., in Margate. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing after the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Catholic Charities, 9 North Georgia Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ, 08401. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 21, 2021.