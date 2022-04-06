Marolda, Marie, - 101, of Vineland, On Friday, April 1st, Marie Marolda of Vineland was called home to the Lord. On May 17, 1920, she was the eighth child born to Anita and Raffaele Barbetti. Marie was blessed to have four brothers and three sisters. In 1940 she married the love of her life Daniel Marolda. They were married for 59 ½ years. Together they raised two children, Karen and Dennis. Throughout her life, she was employed by several local offices and clothing factories. Marie enjoyed baking and was well-known for her delicious cheesecakes, creampuffs, and pies. Playing pinochle, going to the beach, and spending time with her grandchildren were her favorite pastimes. Marie and her husband Danny never missed a Saturday night going out dancing with friends. She was a woman of strength, wisdom, independence, and most of all faith. Marie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Karen and Ken Coulter; grandchildren Danielle Bellusci (Justin), and Jason Coulter (Erin); great-grandchildren Matthew Coulter (Kendall), Lea Bellusci, Colin and Emerson Coulter; great-great-granddaughter Josie Cade Coulter, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marie is predeceased by her husband Daniel A. Marolda; her son Dennis D. Marolda; parents Raffaele and Anita Barbetti; brothers Armand, Deno (Brownie), Joseph, and Leon, and her sisters Aldena Gelsi, Mary Donoflio, and Almeda Scaglia. The family would like to thank Dominique and Bayada Hospice, especially Sue, Niña, Malika, Michelle, and Melissa for their exceptional care. At the families request in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: St. Jude Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr., Vineland, NJ 08360 or a charity of your choice
. A church visitation will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 9:45am to 10:45am followed by a funeral mass at 11am from Saint Padre Pio Parish - Church Of Our Lady Of Pompeii, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 6, 2022.