McGlinn, Marie, - 79, of Northfield, Born and raised in the Oxford Circle section of Philadelphia, Marie was the third in a family of 6 children. She attended St Martin of Tours School and St Hubert's High School where she was Captain of the basketball team. She went to work for the Bell Telephone Co after graduation. While working, she attended night classes at St Josephs College, eventually earning her Bachelor's Degree. She was employed by Bell for over 30 years as an accountant and retired in 1991. Marie was a devoted caretaker and companion to her parents. After their deaths, she moved to Northfield, NJ in 1997 and remained there for 22 years. She was a long-time member of the St Gianna Berretta Molla Parish and belonged to their senior group as well as the senior group in her former Philadelphia parish, St Martin of Tours. She was active on the Board of her condominium association at the Four Seasons and was also active in her local township. She received a commendation from the City of Northfield for her service to the community. In order to be closer to her family, she moved to the Lafayette-Redeemer retirement community in Philadelphia in 2019, where she remained until her death. Marie is predeceased by her two sisters, Patricia Knopka and Emma Lee and by her brother, John. She is survived by two sisters , Joan Mc Glinn and Alice Hoppe(Harry) , four nieces and one nephew; and many great nieces and nephews. An Inurnment will be held on Friday Sept. 17, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery Mays Landing, New Jersey. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 12, 2021.