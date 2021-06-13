MUNYON, MARIE E., - 87, of Ventnor City, passed away unexpectedly on June 5, 2021. Marie was born in Atlantic City and was a lifelong resident of Atlantic County. Marie is predeceased by her parents Daniel and Mary (nee Tamberella) Munyon; her siblings Janet and Robert Munyon, and her nephew Robert Munyon. She is survived by her nieces; Deborah Martin of Seminole Florida, and Maureen Vaughan of Media, PA; her great nephews Robert Martin of Northfield, NJ, and Robert Vaughn of Indianapolis, IN; and her great nieces Melody and Lauren Munyon of Bensalem, PA. Marie lived a full and happy life and always said "she had no regrets". She was a generous soul and loved her family, friends and her church. She will be greatly missed by all. Graveside Services for Marie Munyon will be held at 2:00PM Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. In lieu of flowers, Marie would have appreciated donations in her memory to: Our Lady Star of the Sea Church 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC (gormleyfuneralhomellc.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 13, 2021.