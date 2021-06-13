Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marie E. Munyon
FUNERAL HOME
Gormley Funeral Home LLC
2706 Atlantic Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ
MUNYON, MARIE E., - 87, of Ventnor City, passed away unexpectedly on June 5, 2021. Marie was born in Atlantic City and was a lifelong resident of Atlantic County. Marie is predeceased by her parents Daniel and Mary (nee Tamberella) Munyon; her siblings Janet and Robert Munyon, and her nephew Robert Munyon. She is survived by her nieces; Deborah Martin of Seminole Florida, and Maureen Vaughan of Media, PA; her great nephews Robert Martin of Northfield, NJ, and Robert Vaughn of Indianapolis, IN; and her great nieces Melody and Lauren Munyon of Bensalem, PA. Marie lived a full and happy life and always said "she had no regrets". She was a generous soul and loved her family, friends and her church. She will be greatly missed by all. Graveside Services for Marie Munyon will be held at 2:00PM Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. In lieu of flowers, Marie would have appreciated donations in her memory to: Our Lady Star of the Sea Church 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC (gormleyfuneralhomellc.com)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Atlantic City Cemetery
Pleasantville, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Gormley Funeral Home LLC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gormley Funeral Home LLC.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.