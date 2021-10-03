Menu
Marie Rita Musumeci
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gormley Funeral Home LLC
2706 Atlantic Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ
MUSUMECI, MARIE RITA, - 86, of Mays Landing, known as Rita to all, passed away on September 28, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Rita was born July 28, 1935 in Capo d' Orlando, Sicily to Basilio and Francesca Gerbino, who preceded her in death. Rita immigrated to America in 1955. She married Vincent Musumeci on July 15, 1967 and lived in Atlantic City. Then moving to Ventnor in 1975 where they raised their family, living there for over 40 years. After losing her husband in 2018, Rita lived with her daughter and family in Mays Landing. Rita lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother and nonna. She loved cooking, enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles, and of course, Sunday family dinners. Rita is survived by her daughter Vincenza Lewis and son-in-law Jason, her 2 granddaughters; Rachael and Ava, who were and always will be her pride and joy; and many nieces and nephews whom she adored greatly. Along with Rita's parents, she is also predeceased by her husband Vincent Musumeci, daughter Rita Marie Musumeci; sisters Carmela Conforto and Carolina Gerbino; and brother Giuseppe Gerbino. Rita's family wishes to extend a heartfelt "Thank You" to Bayada Hospice for the care and comfort provided by the staff. Rita will be remembered in a private ceremony.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Nipoti Conforto
October 5, 2021
Sentite condoglianze un abbraccio per tutti Voi
Giuseppe Marilena Giovanna Salvatore Conforto
Family
October 5, 2021
So sorry to hear about Rita, Ralph & I are praying for her and your family. Rita always welcomed me and appreciated when I brought her Communion. RIP, my friend.
Rose Marie Pavese
October 4, 2021
M.Campolo & G. Lopresti
October 3, 2021
so sorry for the loss of your mother. she was always so sweet. growing up I loved your grandfather, Basil, and I thought about him just the other day going past my old house where he did the brickwork for my parents on the front porch . and you know your dad took good care of my mom doing things for her. so sorry
Anthony c Previti
October 3, 2021
