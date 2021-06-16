Ney, Marie P., - 76, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 11th surrounded by her loving family. Marie grew up in Atlantic City and attended Atlantic City High School, class of 1962. Marie was predeceased by the love of her life James (Jimmy) Ney. They were married for 51 years and met on Nevada Avenue in Atlantic City. Marie is survived by her three children: Linda (Burt) Boutot, Jimmy (Kathy), and Michael (Kelly). She is the best Mommom ever to her 7 grandchildren Taylor, Connor, Sarah, Brandon, Brielle, Michael, and Madison. Marie is the daughter of the late Jennie (Saracini) Tamburelli and Anthony J. Tamburelli. She is survived by her sister Joan (Frank) Zanes and her sisters-in-law Carol (Bill) Hickman, Nancy, Terri (Jim) Beckner. She is predeceased by her brother Anthony Tamburelli, sister-in-law Joanne, and brother-in-law Martin. In addition, Marie leaves many nieces, nephews, friends, and her beloved poodle Pepsi. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Marie and her family lived in several different locations including Nutley, New Jersey and Londonderry, New Hampshire returning home to South Jersey in 1998. Marie enjoyed cooking (her sauce is delicious), countless lunches with her sister Joan, taking her grandkids on the boardwalk, relaxing at the Ventnor beach, and most of all sharing great meals and spending time with her family and friends. Visitation will be held at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Atlantic City on Friday, June 18 from 10AM to 11AM followed by 11AM mass. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Marie's name to the American Diabetes Association
at www.diabetes.org/donate
. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Adams Perfect Funeral Home.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2021.