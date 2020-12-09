ANTONELLI, MARILYN, - of Ventnor City, died peacefully at home on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Marilyn was born in Hartford, Connecticut to Alice (Felman) and Joseph Giordano. (Alice, as a young child had immigrated to the United States with her family in 1908, from Russia. Joseph was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA.) As a young child, Marilyn and her family moved to Atlantic City, NJ where she attended local schools and graduated from Atlantic City High School. The family also included Marilyn's late brothers Albert and Frank Giordano. After World War II, Marilyn was working at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Atlantic City when she met another Ritz employee - Vincent Antonelli. They were married in 1947 and were in their seventy third year of marriage at Marilyn's death. They resided with their family in Atlantic City before settling in Ventnor in 1957. Over the years, Marilyn worked as a bookkeeper in the beauty supply business and later as a bookkeeper in her husband's self employment. Marilyn was strong in her faith and was a long time member of St. James Catholic Church, including working for a time, as a parish secretary. She was a prolific knitter and enjoyed talking about family, the days gone by and particularly about her grand and great-grand children. She was a great cook and enjoyed preparing large family meals. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Vincent J. Antonelli, daughter Alice McGuigan (James) of Absecon, NJ; son Albert of Margate, NJ, grandson James McGuigan of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; granddaughter Brigid Graves (Zach) of Virginia Beach, VA; and great-grand daughters Maura, Mollie, and Claire Graves of Virginia Beach, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family greatly appreciates the care and concern of the Holy Redeemer Nurses and all the home care workers who have made a difficult road easier to travel. Special thanks to Yatou, who has always been there and has provided care and compassion above and beyond. Because of the COVID restrictions and protocols, and for everyone's safety, Mass and burial will be limited to her family. Thank You. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC ([email protected]
).
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 9, 2020.