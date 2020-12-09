Menu
Marilyn Antonelli
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Atlantic City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gormley Funeral Home LLC
2706 Atlantic Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ
ANTONELLI, MARILYN, - of Ventnor City, died peacefully at home on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Marilyn was born in Hartford, Connecticut to Alice (Felman) and Joseph Giordano. (Alice, as a young child had immigrated to the United States with her family in 1908, from Russia. Joseph was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA.) As a young child, Marilyn and her family moved to Atlantic City, NJ where she attended local schools and graduated from Atlantic City High School. The family also included Marilyn's late brothers Albert and Frank Giordano. After World War II, Marilyn was working at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Atlantic City when she met another Ritz employee - Vincent Antonelli. They were married in 1947 and were in their seventy third year of marriage at Marilyn's death. They resided with their family in Atlantic City before settling in Ventnor in 1957. Over the years, Marilyn worked as a bookkeeper in the beauty supply business and later as a bookkeeper in her husband's self employment. Marilyn was strong in her faith and was a long time member of St. James Catholic Church, including working for a time, as a parish secretary. She was a prolific knitter and enjoyed talking about family, the days gone by and particularly about her grand and great-grand children. She was a great cook and enjoyed preparing large family meals. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Vincent J. Antonelli, daughter Alice McGuigan (James) of Absecon, NJ; son Albert of Margate, NJ, grandson James McGuigan of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; granddaughter Brigid Graves (Zach) of Virginia Beach, VA; and great-grand daughters Maura, Mollie, and Claire Graves of Virginia Beach, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family greatly appreciates the care and concern of the Holy Redeemer Nurses and all the home care workers who have made a difficult road easier to travel. Special thanks to Yatou, who has always been there and has provided care and compassion above and beyond. Because of the COVID restrictions and protocols, and for everyone's safety, Mass and burial will be limited to her family. Thank You. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC ([email protected]).
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 9, 2020.
To Vince and the family .so sorry to hear of Maryland's passing. Be assured that your family is in our prayers. Always remember Walden Dr.! FROM the Tepedinos
Regina & Michael Tepedino
December 12, 2020
Marilyn was a lovely lady. May she rest in peace. Vincent and family are in my thoughts and prayers!
Jean Cancelmo Cahall RN BSN
December 11, 2020
God Bless Al
Ray Thompson
December 10, 2020
Alice and family, my deepest condolences on there passing off your beautiful mother. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Joanne Lentini Peek
December 9, 2020
To Vincent, Alice & Albert, We were saddened to hear of the passing of "Aunt" Marilyn. We will always remember how sweet she was to us when we were just teenagers hanging out with Patty and Linda. Thinking of you all with sympathy.
Bob & Ingrid Previti
December 9, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Antonelli family. A lot of nice memories went through my mind this morning when I read this. RIP
John Fisher
December 9, 2020
Vincent, Albert, Alice, and family, Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the passing of Marilyn. I can only thank you for the pleasure of growing up with your family in Ventnor some 65 years ago!!! May Marilyn Rest In Peace!!!!!
Steve Collins
December 9, 2020
