Marilyn Codario
1939 - 2021
Codario, Marilyn (DeSantis), - 81, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully after a long illness at Somers Place Residence on Sept. 19, 2021. She was born in Bronx, NY on December 3, 1939 to Vincent and Jane DeSantis. She was raised in Vineland and attended Sacred Heart School and Holy Family College. A former Miss Vineland, Marilyn worked as a realtor and owned and operated Columns By The Sea and the Brass Bed in Cape May with her husband. She is survived by two daughters, Lisa Codario and Pamela Codario, sisters Barbara Venturi (Dr. Terry) and Linda Gillespie. She was predeceased by husband, Anthony Codario, daughter, Holly Codario, granddaughter, Isabella, and brother, Paul De Santis. Burial will be private. Donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 25, 2021.
