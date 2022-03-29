Dressel, Marilyn (nee Curran), - 88, of Levittown, PA, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022. Born and raised in West Philadelphia (Most Blessed Sacrament Parish), she retired to North Cape May (St. John of God Parish) in 1992 and moved to Langhorne, PA in 2013 to be closer to her children. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Paul Dressel; Marilyn is survived by her children: Paul (Mary), Mary Jo (William) Hall, John (Marion) Dressel and Thomas (Linda) Dressel; eight grandchildren: Kirsten, Marilyn, Kaitlin, William, Laura, Meghan, Nicholas and Kylie. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 1, 2022, at St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd., North Cape May, where friends may call from 10 to 11AM. Burial will follow at the Cape May Co. Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations in Marilyn's memory be sent to: Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Camilla Hall, King and Frazier Rd. Immaculata, PA 19345-0100. To share condolences, please visit www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 29, 2022.