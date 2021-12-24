Gallagher, Marilyn I, - of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ passed away on December 21, 2021. Marilyn was born November 27, 1946 to Catherine and William Ekblom. She grew up in Camden and was a graduate of Camden High School. As a long-standing member of the Egg Harbor Township Board of Education, she was instrumental in having the current Egg Harbor Township High School built. She was also a long-standing member of the Board of Education of the Special Services School District of the County of Atlantic and a member of the 300th Egg Harbor Township Anniversary Committee. Marilyn was formerly employed by Mainland Hospital, The OC Sentinel, Mainland Journal and also published her own newspaper called The Scanner. Marilyn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was passionate about her family, Christmas, karate, photography and her grandchildren. Nobody loved Christmas and gift giving more than she did. One of her favorite past times was attending her grandchildren's sporting events and activities. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles Gallagher; her children, Barbara Gallagher Benson (Scott) and Bill Gallagher (Marisa); and her five grandchildren, Adam, Andrea, Calvin, Hunter and Summer. She will be dearly missed and never forgotten. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 28 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm with a service at 2:30 pm at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at Zion Cemetery in Egg Harbor Twp. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations to Atlantic County Special Services School Education Foundation are appreciated. Mail to: 4805 Nawakwa Blvd. Mays Landing, NJ 08330.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 24, 2021.