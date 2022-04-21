Thomas, Marilyn Beth (Foster), - 52, of Absecon, was born December 6, 1969, the youngest daughter of Elizabeth Ross and Harry Foster, of Atlantic City. She departed from this life on Good Friday, April 15, 2022, surrounded by her family. She is survived by: her brothers and sisters, Carmen Brock, Jeffrey Foster (Amy), Carol Yeomans, James Foster (Denise), and Darryl Foster; her children, LeAsia McNair, Alexis Bridgers (Marcus), Isaiah Davis, Aliyah Davis, Steven Davis, Jr. (Roselin), and Shakemia Mays (Mike); her grandchildren, Ezra Bridgers, Erin Bridgers, and Eastyn Bridgers; and a host of family and friends. A viewing will be held 4PM to 6PM Friday, April 22, 2022 at Jennings Funeral Home, 501 S. New Road, Pleasantville. Graveside services will be held at Noon on Saturday, April 23, 2022 in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 21, 2022.