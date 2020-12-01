Giordano, Mario, - of Mays Landing, went home to the Lord on November 24, 2020. He was 94 years old. Mario loved the Lord and was thankful for all of his blessings, his family is certain that God was with him during his last days and provided comfort. Mario was born in Palermo, Sicily where he met the love of his life "Vincenza", they moved to America and raised 6 boys. Mario moved with his family to Mays Landing in 1972, shortly after he opened Cousin Mario's Pizzeria. Mario was well known in the community as "Pop Mario", to his family he was Dad and "Nonno". During his last years, Mario passed his time with family and at Cousin Mario's talking to customers, giving out bread, and playing checkers with the children. He loved his trips to Bagliani's, growing a garden, watching Family Feud, and visiting with his great-grandchildren. Mario was a kind and humble man loved by many. He instilled the importance in faith and family to everyone, especially his grandchildren. Mario is survived by his sons Charles; John; Michael (Gorgianne); Frank (Frannie); and Joseph (Paula); grandchildren: Eryn, Joseph, Emily, Michael, Mario, Lauren, Gabriella, and Jaqueline; his great-grandchildren: Cole, Alexis, Joseph, Leah, Brynn, Lainey, Stella and the 3 more on the way. Mario is preceded in death by his beloved wife Vincenza, and his son Mario Vincent. A Celebration of Life will be held for Mario in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mario's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 1, 2020.