Boney, Marion B. (Millar), - 89, of Absecon, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Marion, affectionately known as "Ticket," was born in Atlantic City, NJ and was raised in Absecon by her parents, Marion & David J. Millar, along with her 6 siblings. Marion was predeceased by her devoted husband of 56 years, David Boney. Marion is survived by her seven children; David (Debbie) Boney, Barbara (Tom) Gates, Sandra (John) Bonthron, Samuel (Denise) Boney, Michael (Lisa) Boney, Christina (Glen) Favre, and Maria (Dean) Moilanen; 17 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and her dear cousin Harry (Rita) Schmoll. A visitation will be held from 9-10:30am on Sat, Oct 16 at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, followed by a mass at 11am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Rt. 30, Absecon. Burial will be private. For a full obituary visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2021.