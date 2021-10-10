Menu
Marion B. Boney
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
Boney, Marion B. (Millar), - 89, of Absecon, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Marion, affectionately known as "Ticket," was born in Atlantic City, NJ and was raised in Absecon by her parents, Marion & David J. Millar, along with her 6 siblings. Marion was predeceased by her devoted husband of 56 years, David Boney. Marion is survived by her seven children; David (Debbie) Boney, Barbara (Tom) Gates, Sandra (John) Bonthron, Samuel (Denise) Boney, Michael (Lisa) Boney, Christina (Glen) Favre, and Maria (Dean) Moilanen; 17 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and her dear cousin Harry (Rita) Schmoll. A visitation will be held from 9-10:30am on Sat, Oct 16 at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, followed by a mass at 11am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Rt. 30, Absecon. Burial will be private. For a full obituary visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2021.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
Jonelle Thomas-McEachern
October 15, 2021
I will never forget you Marion when you and Dave would come to my house to babysit me.My condolences to the family.
Howard Slotoroff
October 10, 2021
