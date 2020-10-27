Oille, Marion K. (Girhorski), - 83, of Millville, NJ passed away early Wednesday morning October 21, 2020, in the Millville Center after being in failing health. Marion was born & raised in Woodbine, NJ, and was a longtime resident of Millville. She was 1 of 8 children born to the late Michael & Mary (Kolothka) Girhorski. Marion was employed as an aide at the R.D. Wood School in Millville. She had previously been employed in the office of the Atlantic City Country Club. She was a longtime member of the St. Casmir's R.C. Church, Woodbine & the All Saints Parish, Millville. She dearly loved her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. She is survived by her children; Daughters; Jennifer Roundtree, Seattle, Wa, Dianna & Suzanne Oille, Millville, NJ, Son; Alfred Corrado, OR, 9 Grandchildren & 5 Great Grandchildren, 1 sister; Jean Williams, Hanover, Pa, as well as several nieces & nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 29th at the All Saints Parish-Church of St. Mary Magdalene, Buck & Depot St., Millville, NJ Cremation & Inurnment was private. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, SJ Reg., 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 27, 2020.