Yacka, Marion Arlene, - 94, of Galloway, NJ, passed away on March 25, 2022 at AtlantiCare Medical Center. She was born on July 20, 1927 in Munhall, PA to the late Ken and Alice Jones. Marion graduated Class of 1945 from Steel Valley High School. She married Joseph Yacka and often referred to him as her angel. Marion missed him greatly when he passed. Marion had worked at Johnson and Johnson, but Marion's last employment was with American Express as an executive secretary. Marion was full of life and involved in so many ways with her family, friends, community and Unitarian Universalist church. She was also a member of The Rosicrucian Order. Marion was actively involved in the community Art club, Senior VIP social club president, book club and more. And of course, her occasional trips to the Atlantic City Casinos were a favorite. She cared deeply about those around her and those in need. Always bringing fun, joy, compassion and caring to those she knew. She will be greatly missed by all those so fortunate to have been touched by her presence and those that gave her such warmth, love and affection. She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Yacka; her brother, David Jones; and her children, Gary Thompson, Joseph Yacka and William Williams. Marion is survived by her children, Robert Thompson, Richard Thompson (Shelly), Mary Lynn Nicholson (Donald), John Yacka (Maryellen), Betsy Williams, and Robert Williams (Joan); her daughters-in-law, Patricia Yacka and Debbie Williams; her 18 Grandchildren; and 27 Great Grandchildren. Marion was also deeply connected to her friends and the community, and they are just too numerous to count. A gathering will take place on Saturday, April 9 from 9:30 to 11:00 am with a service at 11:00 am at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, NJ 609-641-0001. Interment will be private. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, may be made to the Atlantic County Animal Shelter, 240 Old Turnpike Rd, Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 3, 2022.