Cunningham, Marjorie S., - 86, of Wildwood Crest, It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved friend and Aunt, Marjorie S. Cunningham. She was 86. Born in Rio Grande, New Jersey to the late Charles and Mable Robbins Cunningham. She was the youngest of five, all of whom remained extremely close throughout their lifetimes. Marjorie was predeceased by her siblings June (Honorable George) Francis, Gordon "Sonny" (Liz) Cunningham, Ricksom "Babe" (Alice) Cunningham, Betty (Robert) Overington, her nephews Don (Patty) Jones, Robert Cunningham, great nephew Randy Cunningham, and her beloved Yorkie, Toto. Aunt Marge was employed at Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania for many years before retiring to Wildwood Crest, New Jersey. She enjoyed going to the beach, having breakfast at Snuffy's, going to the casinos, and feeding the neighborhood squirrels. Aunt Marge was an avid reader, oil painter, a good listener, and gave great advice (whether you liked it or not). She loved our Lord, children, and Donald Trump. She also loved to Twitter with the handle @KillerHornet1. Aunt Marge is survived by her nieces Lynne (Matthew) Wassum, Barbara (John) Cassidy, Debbie Thorn, Patti Cunningham, nephews Russell (Kathy) Cunningham, David (Melonie) Overington, her many great and great-great nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Marge will also be deeply missed by her best friend and partner in crime, Patricia Brown. Aunt Marge was a bright light in this world who befriended everyone she met, touching the lives of all she met. She supported numerous charities and local organizations. There was no one more stubborn and opinionated than her, but she told it like it is and we loved her for it. She was everybody's aunt. "Thank you for being a friend, you're a pal and a confidant." Visitation on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home 1201 Central Avenue North Wildwood, NJ 08260with a service at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Aunt Marge's name may be made to Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or your local animal shelter. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 19, 2021.