Garwood, Marjorie Alice (nee Gries Roesler), - 72, of Egg Harbor Twp., previously of Egg Harbor City, passed away on October 2, 2021. The daughter of George Ernest Gries and Marjorie Jane Brooks of Egg Harbor City. She was born on May 1, 1949 in Atlantic City. Margie attended Egg Harbor City Public Schools, Oakcrest High School, Philadelphia Career School and Atlantic Community College. She graduated from the Marie McCullough Modeling School in Atlantic City. Margie was the Egg Harbor City Citizen of the Year 1974; was nominated as an "Outstanding Young Women of America, 1974; elected to the Post of Harbor Master and appointed to City Council, Egg Harbor City. Margie married Frederick Robert Garwood on July 8, 1989. She enjoyed having one step-son, Michael R. Garwood. She worked for Wannamaker's, Phila, as a junior assistant buyer; The News, as manager and advertising manager; the Atlantic County Law Department, and the Atlantic County Criminal Division, Superior Court, administrative assistant. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, a Sunday School teacher and life member; Egg Harbor City Chamber of Commerce, Treasurer - Vice President; and Hiram T Dewey Chapter Order of the Eastern Star #155 as an officer. Margie enjoyed boating, water skiing, fishing, gardening, feeding her wild birds, hummingbirds, travel, her computer, working on her family tree, antiques and most of all her children. She hated hangers, spiders, tornados and ironing. She loved and cherished her best friends, Janet Imperatore Brown, 3 Linda's, Walther Engelmann, Slayton Gross, DiPieto Andrews, Marlayne Grober Schuler, Barbara Nied Williams, Sally Sikora, and Diane Hennessey and was truly blessed with these friendships. She is survived by her husband, Robert; her daughter Christine Faith Roesler; her step-son, Michael R. Garwood; and many family and friends. A gathering will be held on Saturday, October 9th from 9:30 to 11:0am at Zion Lutheran Church, 312 Philadelphia Avenue, Egg Harbor City. A service will follow at 11:00am and burial will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left for the family at www.wimbergfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements under the care of Wimberg Funeral Home, Egg Harbor, 609-965-0357.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 7, 2021.