70, of Absecon passed away peacefully at home on December 6, 2021, after a roughly five-year battle with cancer and other health conditions. Originally a North Jersey boy, Mark was born in Hackensack, Bergen County. He grew up in nearby Park Ridge, enjoying his time in the Boy Scouts of America and his local youth baseball program. After graduating from Park Ridge High School, Mark embarked on a new journey in the U.S. Air Force, serving on the military branch's security team in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Mark held several jobs before settling in a position with cosmetic producer Fabergé, working in the company's IT department. Mark eventually met his wife, Kathy, whom he married in 1983. The couple relocated to Atlantic County when Mark accepted a job offer with the Atlantic County government, working as a computer operator in the Computer Room for nearly 30 years before retiring in 2016. Mark also held several part-time jobs at local golf courses, most notably the Seaview Resort and Spa in Galloway, where he helped the resort's grounds crew maintain the Bay and Pines courses. He also worked overtime with his coworkers during the week of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, helping keep the Bay Course spotless for national television. Outside of work, Mark enjoyed many recreational activities, like fishing and crabbing with his son, Eric. The pair would embark on trips to the Citizens Bank Park for Phillies games. Mark also enjoyed his son's camping trips, football, and baseball games, and school plays. Mark's coworkers and family describe him as a family man, who always enjoyed talking about his son. His family remembers him as a great uncle, dedicated father and husband, and someone who would never quit to overcome many life challenges. Mark is predeceased by his father, William Conklin, formerly of Forked River, and numerous uncles and aunts. He is survived by his mother, Hilda Orfini, of Woodcliff Lake; sister Sandra Kirk, of Park Ridge; brother Scot Conklin, of Middletown, New York; wife Kathy Conklin (nee Baumgartner), of Absecon; son Eric Conklin, also of Absecon; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A greeting will be held at 2:30 p.m. January 8, 2022, at the Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, ahead of formal services at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Atlantic County Humane Society. The service is being organized by Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, in Northfield.

Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022.