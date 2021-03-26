Kohler, Mark Sr., - 60, of South Dennis, NJ: It is with great sorrow we announce, Mark Kohler Sr. departed his earthly journey March 20, 2021. He was an incredible husband, father, brother, uncle & grandfather. Born in Darby, PA but ultimately planted roots in southern NJ as a child when his family relocated. In his 60 years, he has touched so many lives in different ways. Mark was the type of person you could always count on, he was caring, kind and happy to lend a hand. He was a major part of this county from his fire fighter days with Dennis Township Volunteer Firefighters to time spent teaching little league to fixing many vehicle, heavy machinery & boat windows with his auto glass business, Kohler's Auto Glass, he had his hands in a little bit of everything. He enjoyed spending time with his toes in the water and ass in the sand drinking mimosas down in Key West. The world was truly a better place with him in it, he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Mark has reunited with his predeceased family, father: Roy "Cuz"; mother: Marlene; brother: Cliff. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife: Terri; daughter: Nicole (Kevin); son: Mark Jr (Amanda); his two shining lights, granddaughters: Johanna & Autumn; sister: Marcia (Kevin); sister in law: Stephanie (John); bonus brother: Todd; nieces & nephews: Kate, Juan, Gary, Jenna, Bryan, Candace, Brooke & Jeremy; team Herd family, a great Key West "Framily"; his best little Route 83 buddies: Caden, Easton, Serafina & MaeMae. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House with service beginning at 12:00 pm. Social distancing and masks are required. The service will be livestreamed on the Radzieta Funeral Home Facebook page at 12:00 pm. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, South Dennis. Contributions in his memory can be made to a cause close to his heart: Mike's Seafood Run/Walk for Autism, 4222 Park Rd, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when the weather is warmer, and the sun is bright. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 26, 2021.