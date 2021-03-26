Menu
Mark Kohler Sr.
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Kohler, Mark Sr., - 60, of South Dennis, NJ: It is with great sorrow we announce, Mark Kohler Sr. departed his earthly journey March 20, 2021. He was an incredible husband, father, brother, uncle & grandfather. Born in Darby, PA but ultimately planted roots in southern NJ as a child when his family relocated. In his 60 years, he has touched so many lives in different ways. Mark was the type of person you could always count on, he was caring, kind and happy to lend a hand. He was a major part of this county from his fire fighter days with Dennis Township Volunteer Firefighters to time spent teaching little league to fixing many vehicle, heavy machinery & boat windows with his auto glass business, Kohler's Auto Glass, he had his hands in a little bit of everything. He enjoyed spending time with his toes in the water and ass in the sand drinking mimosas down in Key West. The world was truly a better place with him in it, he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Mark has reunited with his predeceased family, father: Roy "Cuz"; mother: Marlene; brother: Cliff. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife: Terri; daughter: Nicole (Kevin); son: Mark Jr (Amanda); his two shining lights, granddaughters: Johanna & Autumn; sister: Marcia (Kevin); sister in law: Stephanie (John); bonus brother: Todd; nieces & nephews: Kate, Juan, Gary, Jenna, Bryan, Candace, Brooke & Jeremy; team Herd family, a great Key West "Framily"; his best little Route 83 buddies: Caden, Easton, Serafina & MaeMae. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House with service beginning at 12:00 pm. Social distancing and masks are required. The service will be livestreamed on the Radzieta Funeral Home Facebook page at 12:00 pm. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, South Dennis. Contributions in his memory can be made to a cause close to his heart: Mike's Seafood Run/Walk for Autism, 4222 Park Rd, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when the weather is warmer, and the sun is bright. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue , P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
Mar
30
Service
12:00p.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue , P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Radzieta Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Terri ,Marcie ,and family, So very sorry to hear about Marks passing. We shared some great times together in our younger years. We still saw each other from time to time because no one else has ever installed a windshield for me. Rest In Peace my friend. I will cherish the memories forever.
Steven Rinck
April 9, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Mark and Terri in the glass business. He was a pleasure to deal with, never got upset if we made a mistake. Always said tomorrow is another day. Hearing that voice numerous times a day saying "hey bud". That was Mark. He had such a passion for his family. Terri and his granddaughters. Always sending me pictures of them. They were his pride and joy. I can´t even begin to describe how much I´m going to miss him. He was my extended family and always made sure he sent his regards on holidays. Including pictures of the little ones. He always said nothing could bring a tear to his eye more than watching his grandbabies grow up. He was truly one of a kind that left us too soon. My prayers are with Terri and her family to find strength to bring them peace and closure. God Bless the Kohler family!!
Linda carmona
March 29, 2021
Terri, so very for your heartbreaking loss. May your memories bring you and your family comfort and peace.
Deanna (Shute) Podgorski
March 27, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. For many years he was my family's go to guy for auto glass. He was a great guy and willed be missed by so many.
Dawn M Gass
March 26, 2021
I'm soooooo sorry to hear this. May God be with you all at this time of sadness..
Marian Harris
March 26, 2021
Marcie, we're so sorry to hear about your brother. Our deepest condolences to you and you're family.
Alex & Patty Guerrina
March 26, 2021
