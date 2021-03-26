I had the pleasure of working with Mark and Terri in the glass business. He was a pleasure to deal with, never got upset if we made a mistake. Always said tomorrow is another day. Hearing that voice numerous times a day saying "hey bud". That was Mark. He had such a passion for his family. Terri and his granddaughters. Always sending me pictures of them. They were his pride and joy. I can´t even begin to describe how much I´m going to miss him. He was my extended family and always made sure he sent his regards on holidays. Including pictures of the little ones. He always said nothing could bring a tear to his eye more than watching his grandbabies grow up. He was truly one of a kind that left us too soon. My prayers are with Terri and her family to find strength to bring them peace and closure. God Bless the Kohler family!!

Linda carmona March 29, 2021