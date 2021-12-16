Menaquale, Dr. Mark R., - 64, of Medford, Dr. Mark R. Menaquale, DPM, on December 8, 2021, of Medford. Age 64. Best friend of 33 years and beloved husband of 5 years to Gary Reed. Loving father of Jennifer Oechsle (Jeffrey) and Timothy Reed (Sara). Devoted grandfather of Brianna, Chloe, Hannah, and Joanna. Dear brother of Frank P. Menaquale, Jr. and Guy D. Menaquale and uncle of Frank M. Menaquale, Geena D. Menaquale, and Julianna J. Menaquale. Mark was a podiatrist surgeon with offices in Atco and Brigantine. He was an extensive world traveler who immersed himself in every country's sites, culture, and cuisine. He also enjoyed music, Broadway shows, and dining out. There will be a visitation from 6pm to 8pm Monday, December 20 at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE, 126 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078 (856-939-2095) and from 9:45am to 10:45am Tuesday, December 21 at Church of the Incarnation, 240 Main Street, Mantua, NJ 08051. Funeral Mass 11am Tuesday, December 21 at the Church. Interment Wenonah Cemetery, Mantua. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church, Brigantine.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2021.