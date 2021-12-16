Menaquale, Dr. Mark R., - 64, of Medford, Dr. Mark R. Menaquale, DPM, on December 8, 2021, of Medford. Age 64. Best friend of 33 years and beloved husband of 5 years to Gary Reed. Loving father of Jennifer Oechsle (Jeffrey) and Timothy Reed (Sara). Devoted grandfather of Brianna, Chloe, Hannah, and Joanna. Dear brother of Frank P. Menaquale, Jr. and Guy D. Menaquale and uncle of Frank M. Menaquale, Geena D. Menaquale, and Julianna J. Menaquale. Mark was a podiatrist surgeon with offices in Atco and Brigantine. He was an extensive world traveler who immersed himself in every country's sites, culture, and cuisine. He also enjoyed music, Broadway shows, and dining out. There will be a visitation from 6pm to 8pm Monday, December 20 at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE, 126 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078 (856-939-2095) and from 9:45am to 10:45am Tuesday, December 21 at Church of the Incarnation, 240 Main Street, Mantua, NJ 08051. Funeral Mass 11am Tuesday, December 21 at the Church. Interment Wenonah Cemetery, Mantua. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church, Brigantine.
So sad and shocked to hear the news. He was a great doctor. Rest in Peace.
Antoinette Cordivari
December 26, 2021
Rest in peace. Wonderful person. Caring doctor.
Catherine Groves
December 23, 2021
So sorry to hear this sad news, looks like he left a great legacy behind. Peace to him now and all he loved.
Denise Murphy Gargan
December 22, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Mark's death! I referred many patients to him over the years because he was such a great podiatrist and always treated my patients so kindly. Such a terrible loss for his loved ones and the community. My deepest condolences to his loved ones.
Loretta Sernekos
December 21, 2021
I am so sorry and shocked to hear of his passing. He was a really good guy and was my foot doctor for over a decade. He always did what he could to help me out when I had bad insurance that wouldn't always pay years ago. It will not be the same without him. R.I.P.
Jeremy Criniti
Other
December 20, 2021
Mark was a true gentleman and it was a pleasure to have worked with him. Rest easy.
Suzanne Horvath
December 20, 2021
I've known Mark since the fifth grade. He was one of the kindest people I've ever met in my life. We saw each other far too little, but I always considered him a friend. RIP, Mark.
Timothy F OBrien
Friend
December 20, 2021
I am shocked and saddened to learn of Mark´s passing. He was a wonderful person and physician. He treated my mom, husband and myself and I can honestly say I enjoyed going to his office and hearing about his travels. He will certainly be missed. I hope his family and husband can find some comfort in their memories. Rest In Peace, my friend.
Patricia Hodgins
Friend
December 18, 2021
I am saddened and shocked to hear the passing of Dr. Mark Menaquale. He is not just my foot doctor for the longest haul, but we were friends. We often talked about his passion for travelling, to taste different cultures, the joy he gets from seeing his patients, the way he treats people and the appreciation he showed to his employees, his generosity, are commendable. My condolence to his family members, Mark will always be in our hearts.
Susan Chew
December 17, 2021
Dr. Menaquale was my foot doctor for 5 years. He was always talkative and funny! May he RIP.
Peter A Staffieri
Other
December 17, 2021
"A heart is not judged by how much it loves but by how much it is loved by others." Dr. Mark was loved by many people who were not only his patients but also his friends. WE MISS YOU!
PHYLLIS GLOMB
Friend
December 17, 2021
I am so surprised and sorry to hear of the passing of Dr Menaguale. He was a great foot Doctor...but mostly importantly one of the kindest, gentlest person I have had the honor of knowing and working with..RIP Mark. I have know doubt he has earned his wings
Doreen Peak
Work
December 16, 2021
Of many Dr's I've known, Mark was funny, sincere,& very, very the best at his profession. Smiling always when healing your feet even though it hurt. He could really do that so ease your discomfort. He will be sorely
missed. God's gate to heaven is open.
Jackson Sellwood
December 16, 2021
I was SO sorry to hear of Dr. Menaquale's passing. He's been wonderful to me as a patient and friend. We've planted milkweed in the yard in Brigantine to raise Monarch butterflies. I'm forever grateful.
Janet Sarratore
Other
December 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May God comfort you in this time of sorrow.
Michelle Rowen
Work
December 16, 2021
I knew Mark when he was a resident at Bon Secours Hospital in Baltimore when he was a resident and I was one of his attendings. He had a vibrant personality and was a caring doctor. May his memory be a blessing.
Brian Kashan
December 15, 2021
So very sorry for the loss of such a kind and caring man. Thank you Dr. Mark for all the years you took care of my Mom. She loved you and you always gave her exceptional care. Sending prayers of strength to all your family.
Cindy Kline and family
Other
December 14, 2021
Gary, Jen, Jeff and girls, my deepest condolences on your sudden loss. Mark was a fabulous man. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers.