Ortolano, Mark "Mooque", - 33, of Brigantine, passed away suddenly at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center on Friday, November 6, 2020. Mark was born in Atlantic City on December 19, 1986. Mark worked at Trump Marina as a marketing department supervisor and also worked at the Flagship in Atlantic City. Mark loved being with family. Over the years, he enjoyed going to the arcade and boogie boarding at the beach. He had a passion for sports and was an avid Eagles and 76ers fan. He loved playing basketball, he was a soccer coach and also wrote for a sports column. Mark enjoyed playing video games and spending time with his siblings, being a mentor, and advising those that needed it. He loved his family and would do anything for anyone. Mark is predeceased by his aunt Janis Riddle, uncle Donnie Mandel, grandfather Don Mandel, and grandmother Trudi Mullin. Mark is survived by his mother and step-father Kayto and Dawn Reeckmann of Egg Harbor Township, his siblings Tony, Nick, Sammie, his father Mark Ortolano of Florida, grandmother Janis Mandel of Philadelphia, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Life Celebration gathering for Mark on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 6 to 8PM at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Tilton Road and Infield Ave Northfield. Covid 19 protocols will be followed and masks must be worn. Memorial Service and interment will be private. To share your fondest memory of Mooque, please visit www.keatesplum.com
Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 10, 2020.