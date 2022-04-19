Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mark Pappas
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Upper Darby High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 23 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
Send Flowers
Pappas, Mark, - 83, of Brigantine, Mark Pappas of Brigantine, NJ passed away peacefully on April 16, 2022, at the age of 83. He was the son of the late John and Rista Pappas, immigrants from Albania. He was predeceased by brothers Bill, John, and Nick. He is survived by brother Tom and 26 nieces and nephews. Mark graduated with honors from Upper Darby High School in 1957 and attended the University of Pennsylvania. He started working at a young age, becoming the chef at the family's restaurant, the Black Horse Diner, in Audubon, NJ. From there, he managed several locations of a retail shoe chain and he spent the final 18 years of his career as a slot machine supervisor at Harrah's of Atlantic City. At the end of a 43-year career, Mark retired at 64 and lived out the rest of his life in Brigantine, where he was a respected member of the community and a familiar face at the Senior Center. He will be remembered for his pragmatism, his sense of humor, and his devotion to family and friends. There will be a visitation Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 10am to 11am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial service 11am at the funeral home. Interment is private at the request of the family.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ
Apr
23
Service
11:00a.m.
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.