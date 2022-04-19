Pappas, Mark, - 83, of Brigantine, Mark Pappas of Brigantine, NJ passed away peacefully on April 16, 2022, at the age of 83. He was the son of the late John and Rista Pappas, immigrants from Albania. He was predeceased by brothers Bill, John, and Nick. He is survived by brother Tom and 26 nieces and nephews. Mark graduated with honors from Upper Darby High School in 1957 and attended the University of Pennsylvania. He started working at a young age, becoming the chef at the family's restaurant, the Black Horse Diner, in Audubon, NJ. From there, he managed several locations of a retail shoe chain and he spent the final 18 years of his career as a slot machine supervisor at Harrah's of Atlantic City. At the end of a 43-year career, Mark retired at 64 and lived out the rest of his life in Brigantine, where he was a respected member of the community and a familiar face at the Senior Center. He will be remembered for his pragmatism, his sense of humor, and his devotion to family and friends. There will be a visitation Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 10am to 11am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial service 11am at the funeral home. Interment is private at the request of the family.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 19, 2022.