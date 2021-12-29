Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marlene Diane Williams
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
Williams, Marlene Diane, - 58, of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord after a brief illness on December 18, 2021. She was born in Atlantic City on September 5, 1963, to Margaret A. Williams, formerly of Atlantic City, who now lives in Stone Mountain, GA. Marlene was a life-long resident of Atlantic City where she attended public school. She was loved by her family and will sadly be missed. She is survived by: children, MarlaJeanette Williams (Danny) of Spartanburg, SC, Alicia A. Williams, and Brian A. Williams of Charlotte, NC; four beautiful granddaughters; her mother; sisters, Mildred M. Williams-Johnson (Thaddeus) of Stone Mountain, GA, Tonya M. Williams-Dennis of Galloway, NJ, and Maureen D. Williams of Atlantic City, NJ; and a host of other family and friends. Memorial services will be 2PM, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 1:30PM. To attend virtually by joining https://youtu.be/D5QWz4A26Ko. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc.
301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My God. Tanya and Maureen we are devestated to learn of your loss. May God's comforting arms be your pillow and dry your tears. May he bless you with strength and peace. May you laugh so hard as the memories travel thru your heart your tears will turn to joy!! Our deepest sympathy. We continue to love you. Stay safe.
The Lofton Family
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results