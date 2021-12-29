Williams, Marlene Diane, - 58, of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord after a brief illness on December 18, 2021. She was born in Atlantic City on September 5, 1963, to Margaret A. Williams, formerly of Atlantic City, who now lives in Stone Mountain, GA. Marlene was a life-long resident of Atlantic City where she attended public school. She was loved by her family and will sadly be missed. She is survived by: children, MarlaJeanette Williams (Danny) of Spartanburg, SC, Alicia A. Williams, and Brian A. Williams of Charlotte, NC; four beautiful granddaughters; her mother; sisters, Mildred M. Williams-Johnson (Thaddeus) of Stone Mountain, GA, Tonya M. Williams-Dennis of Galloway, NJ, and Maureen D. Williams of Atlantic City, NJ; and a host of other family and friends. Memorial services will be 2PM, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 1:30PM. To attend virtually by joining https://youtu.be/D5QWz4A26Ko
. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 29, 2021.