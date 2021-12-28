Becker, Martha June (nee Gogel), - 84, of Linwood, passed away peacefully on December 24th, 2021. June was insanely proud of her Philadelphia roots, as an avid Philly sports fan and graduate of Olney high school, she certainly left her mark. There has always remained a common theme in June's life, whatever she was to become, she would become the absolute best she could be. She excelled in academics throughout her childhood as well as sports, proudly being named "Most Athletic." Although perhaps her favorite pastime was spending her summers and weekends in Somers Point, New Jersey from 1938 until she called it her permanent home in 1955. She briefly moved to Northfield and then back to Somers Point and finally Linwood in 2005, to be closer to her friends and family, in true June fashion. June was proudly employed as a legal secretary for 47 years beginning in 1962 in the office of Naame, Davisson & Guerrera, where she was named "Atlantic County Legal Secretary of the Year" and established a prominent career and reputation, but most importantly, lifelong friends turned family. June left a lasting impression on South Jersey becoming involved at Grace Lutheran Church as a council member, Somers Point Fire Company #1, Mainland Band Boosters, various Figure Skating organizations, Shore Memorial Hospital, the Miss New Jersey Education Foundation, and the Village of Linwood. June was extremely proud of her memberships and creativity, often donating her time and skills to local hospitals and foundations, and founding the "Cookie Walk," to benefit her beloved Church and show off her incredible baking skills. Of all of June's accomplishments, her favorite one was being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. It's no surprise that June's ability to be the best transferred over into parenting and subsequently grandparenting, deeming her the nickname "The GOAT Grandmom." To know our "Junebug" was to love her and no matter the capacity your paths had crossed, there was one thing for certain- she would treat you like family. June was predeceased by her parents, Charles A. and Margaret S. Gogel; uncle and best friend, Thomas F. Stewart; and sister, Barbara S. Smith. June is survived by her children, John R. McElhenny (Jill) and Michele J. Zelig (Rick); her 6 grandchildren, Lauren Shaw (Rich), Christie and Paige McElhenny and Brooke, Bryce, and Camryn Zelig; her great-grandson Carter Shaw; and her special cat, Buster. While the loss of June was sudden, we remain certain that she spent Christmas attending Mass in Heaven and catching up with some of her dearest friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation or a charity of one's choice
, another selfless act of June's to honor her granddaughter and ensure her legacy would benefit others. A service will be held on Wednesday the 29th, at Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point, New Jersey, at 2:00 P.M. Arrangements by Adams-Perfect funeral home.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 28, 2021.