Martha Rae Poole
Poole, Martha Rae (Springer), - 84, of Linwood, Peacefully transitioned from this life on March 9, 2022 at home. Martha was born in Glennsferry, ID to Mary McCabe & Howard (Hud) Springer and moved to Youngwood PA at age 12 was raised by Lena Springer. She graduated from YHS and then graduated from West Morland Hospital School of Nursing. Went to the Shore, married and raised 3 daughters. During her Northfield school Nursing career for over 25 years, she received her Masters Degree. Martha loved nature, bird watching and spent hours at the Wildlife Refuge and OC 59th street and loved adopting pets. Her greatest passion was her family, especially her grandson "JAX" their bond was undeniable. Those around Martha were drawn to her infectious, un-judgmental joyous personality. She is predeceased by daughter Heather L. Poole, and her parents. She is survived by her daughters: Misty Poole (Linnie), Krista Fessler (John) & grandson Jax Fessler. Cousins Michael Barowich/Linda Kuchar and children, including extended family. Along with many loving friends whom she treasured. Services held at Boakes Funeral Home on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 12:00PM. Please visit www.boakesfuneralhome.com for additional details and expanded obituary.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 3, 2022.
