Martha Jane Santoro
1929 - 2020
FUNERAL HOME
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ
Santoro, Martha Jane, - 91, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Monday, December 7th. She was born on February 22nd, 1929 in Johnstown Pa. She lived in Pennsauken and Egg Harbor Twp. NJ. She graduated Jefferson School of Nursing and worked as a nurse at Veteran's Hospital in Perry Point, MD., Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, Pa, and Our Lady of Lourdes in Camden, NJ, along with her volunteer work as a school nurse at St. Peters in Merchantville, NJ. She was an avid swimmer and was certified as a Red Cross Life Saving Instructor allowing her the opportunity to volunteer as a children's swimming instructor. She loved summers in Brigantine, taking the kids to the beach, boating, and fishing. She enjoyed playing the piano, sewing, shopping, and loved dogs. Martha and her husband Jack spent their retirement together traveling the country in their motor home, cruising the world, and later spending winters in Florida. They were married 68 years. She is survived by husband Jack Santoro, her children Eileen & Kevin Stone, John & Michelle Santoro, Stephen & JoAnn Santoro, grandchildren Kristina Ward, Michael Santoro, David Santoro, Kevin Santoro, Melissa Kluger, Julia Stone, & Jennifer Stone, and her great-grandchildren Joanna Santoro, Chelsea Santoro, Luke Santoro, Kase Santoro, and Emma Ward. Services and Interment at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor were private. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 13, 2020.
