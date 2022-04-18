Castillo-Garcia, Martin, - 31, of Linwood, Martin Castillo Garcia, who was born on November 3rd 1991 was called home to be with the lord on April 10th 2022 after a tragic accident. Martin spent his time on earth spreading joy and happiness with his infectious smile and good deeds. He offered so many blessings to everyone he met, his family, friends and strangers alike. He was an honorable and supportive Son to his parents Aureliano and Tomasa Castillo-Garcia, a loving Brother to his siblings Juan, Efrain, Carmen, and Ana Maria, as well as a favorite Uncle to his many Nieces and Nephews. He was employed by many local restaurants in the Mainland Area, Most recently at La PizzaTega restaurant and pizzeria where he was a loved, respected and valued family member and a master of his craft. He was also a master of life, as he did what he loved and loved what he did. He lived, loved and laughed with everyone he ever met. He gave without taking and did it willingly and happily. Martin's life will be celebrated at Wimberg funeral home in Linwood New Jersey, Monday April 18th, at 9:00 am, followed by a Catholic Mass Service at St. Joseph's Church in Somers Point, at 10:30 am. He will then return to his final resting place for a Christian burial in Puebla Mexico, where he will Rest in peace forever in our hearts.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 18, 2022.