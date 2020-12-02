Herman, Martin (Gene), - 81, of Haddon Township, On November 29, 2020, Gene, age 81 of Haddon Township passed away at Cooper University Hospital. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Gene graduated from North Catholic High School in the Class of '56. After graduation, he attended LaSalle College before going to work at the Philadelphia Bulletin, covering business and labor for over 25 years until the paper closed in 1982. He then worked for the State of New Jersey as the Director of Communications for the Department of Labor and later as the Deputy Press Secretary for the Governor's Office under Christie Whitman, retiring in 2000. A resident of Haddon Township, NJ for 57 years, he also maintained a summer home in Brigantine, NJ, for the past 50 years where he loved spending time with his family, especially his 10 grandchildren, and writing the City of Brigantine's Newsletter for several years. Gene is the beloved husband of 60 years to Regina A. (nee Iorio). He is the devoted father of Regina Ann (Thomas) Muccifori, Martin J. (Gabrielle) Herman, Michael J. Herman, Mary Margaret (Dan) Gannon, and the late Patrick J. Herman. He is the cherished grandfather of Tommy and Caroline Muccifori; Ann, Elizabeth, Katherine, Patrick, and Madeleine Herman; Timothy, Christopher, and Alison Gannon. He is the dear brother of the late Walter (late, Dorothy) Herman; Helene (late, John) McIntyre, Regina (Al) Fazio, and Anthony Herman. Gene is also lovingly survived by 19 nieces and nephews as well as numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday from 9:00 - 10:30 AM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Avenue, and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Patrick J. Herman Scholarship Fund c/o St. Rose of Lima School, 300 Kings Highway, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. Due to current restrictions, a celebration of his life will be held in Brigantine this upcoming summer.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 2, 2020.