Eveland, Martina, - 54, of Port Republic, NJ succumbed to her battle with cancer in the early hours of Thursday, November 5, 2020 in the loving arms of her husband, Bruce. Funeral services and visitation will be held from 1:30PM to 2:30PM on Tuesday, November 10th at Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway, NJ. A prayer service at Port Republic Cemetery will follow at 3:30PM. For condolences and directions, please visit www.wimbergfuneralhome.com
. Martina was born on January 5th, 1966 in Cologne, Germany. After high school, she went to school to start a career in the Germany law system. Martina met Bruce in Stuttgart, Germany, where they fell deeply in love, and married shortly after in 1986. The couple moved to England due to Bruce joining the U.S. Air Force, and after four years, Martina and Bruce moved to New Jersey to create a life together. Martina found a job here and was hired by George Siganos at Siganos Management, Inc. as the Vice President of Finance, where she worked for the past 30 years. Martina was the kindest soul you could ever meet. Her smile and laughter lit up the room wherever she was. She was an amazing wife, great friend, colleague, and mentor to many people who were in her life. She leaves behind the love of her life, Bruce Eveland; her dear parents, Karl & Wally Kingel of Germany; her sisters, Karen & Jaynie; her in-laws, George & Susan Eveland; and her fur-babies, Boo-Boo & Lilly. In lieu of flowers, Martina would love more than anything for donations to go to: Beacon Animal Rescue in Ocean View, NJ. 701 Butter Road Ocean View, NJ 08023 www.beaconanimalrescue.org
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 8, 2020.