Mary C. Ale
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave
Absecon, NJ
Ale, Mary C., - 95, of Absecon, passed after a lengthy illness on March 6, 2021 at Seashore Gardens Living Center. Mary was born on September 3, 1925 in Camden New Jersey to Thomas and Marie Gibbons. Mary is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Ken; her son, Ken Ale Jr and, grandson CW Setterman. Mary is survived by her daughter, Marie Setterman and son, Thomas Ale. Mary is also survived by grandchildren, Amy Ketschek (Jake), Tom Ale (Megan), Anthony Ale (Leslie) and Nick Ale (Alyssa); Great-grandchildren, Katie, Jake, Stella, Tommy, Noah, Gianna, Mia, Myles, Mario, Leo, Harper, Ella and Brody. Mary enjoyed many hobbies including softball, bowling, cb radio-(Keno Kid), bingo and Keno in Las Vegas. She always loved cooking and the family holidays and get together. Services are private with Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marie, my prayers for your Mom, her family and friends.
Kenny Gee
March 15, 2021
So sorry for your lose ,shared many meals at the "Crossroads" with her,and her quick wit!
Jack Lee
March 12, 2021
Marie My sincere sympathies in the loss of your Mother May all those happy memories guide you through these sad times
Jerre pierce
March 11, 2021
Sending love to you and your family.
Marie and Bill Jerdan
March 11, 2021
Marie I´m so sorry to hear of your Mom´s passing. You are in my thoughts and prayers
Joyce Murphy
March 11, 2021
