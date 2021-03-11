Ale, Mary C., - 95, of Absecon, passed after a lengthy illness on March 6, 2021 at Seashore Gardens Living Center. Mary was born on September 3, 1925 in Camden New Jersey to Thomas and Marie Gibbons. Mary is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Ken; her son, Ken Ale Jr and, grandson CW Setterman. Mary is survived by her daughter, Marie Setterman and son, Thomas Ale. Mary is also survived by grandchildren, Amy Ketschek (Jake), Tom Ale (Megan), Anthony Ale (Leslie) and Nick Ale (Alyssa); Great-grandchildren, Katie, Jake, Stella, Tommy, Noah, Gianna, Mia, Myles, Mario, Leo, Harper, Ella and Brody. Mary enjoyed many hobbies including softball, bowling, cb radio-(Keno Kid), bingo and Keno in Las Vegas. She always loved cooking and the family holidays and get together. Services are private with Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 11, 2021.