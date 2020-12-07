Crist, Mary Ann (nee Cale), - 83, of Margate, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020. Mary Ann was born on February 3, 1937 in Atlantic City, NJ to Francis L. and Jessie V. (Smith) Cale. After her family moved to Margate in 1940, Mary Ann attended Granville Avenue Elementary School. She graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1954 and was proud to have spoken about the centennial anniversary of Atlantic City as part of the graduation ceremony. Mary Ann married Maurice A. (Moe) Crist at Blessed Sacrament Church in Margate on June 8, 1963. They were married and lived in Margate for 46 years until his passing in 2009. After working for several years at the New Jersey Bell Telephone Company, in 1975 Mary Ann joined Blessed Sacrament as Parish Secretary, a position that she thoroughly enjoyed until she retired 25 years later. In 2002, Mary Ann was awarded the Bishop's Medal for meritorious service to the Diocese of Camden. Beyond working at Blessed Sacrament, Mary Ann was a devoted member of the parish community. In the early 1970s she helped to establish the Aquinas Guild at Blessed Sacrament School to promote student reading and literacy. She later served as a Eucharistic Minister and Parish Trustee and was a member of Blessed Sacrament's Couples' Club, Senior Citizens Club, and the Altar and Rosary Society. She also was a Red Hat Lady and a member of the Italian Cultural Club of Ocean City and the Margate Historical Society. She especially enjoyed volunteering at Margate's Martin Bloom Community Senior Pavilion and serving at Atlantic County's annual public flu shot clinic. Generous with her time, Mary Ann was a genuine "people person" who loved to talk with friends and strangers alike. She was a life-long traveler who delighted in bus trips, cruises, and opportunities to explore other parts of the country and the world. Growing up, she was fascinated by the travelogues shown in movie theaters. Mary Ann's most unforgettable journey was her visit to Ireland with Moe to celebrate their thirtieth wedding anniversary. She also loved the shore area – her granddaughter Emily fondly remembers trips with Grandma to the Huntington Avenue beach, the Ocean City boardwalk, and Smithville. Always surrounded by books, one of Mary Ann's favorite activities was searching the stacks at the Margate Public Library for even more books to read. Mary Ann is survived by her sons Thomas A. of Utica, NY and Paul L. of Margate, NJ and her cherished granddaughter Emily Rose Crist of Buffalo, NY. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Maurice (Moe) Crist, her parents, her brother Francis L. Cale, Jr., many close friends and neighbors, and numerous pet cats. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at Holy Trinity Parish/Blessed Sacrament Church, located at Jerome and Ventnor Avenues in Margate, NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Parish, 11 North Kenyon Avenue, Margate, NJ 08402 or the Utica College Young Scholars Liberty Partnerships Program at https://www.utica.edu/giving
. The family would like to thank all of Mary Ann's caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Holy Redeemer HomeCare, Royal Suites Healthcare, and Serenity Hospice Care for their kind dedication and respectful care. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 7, 2020.