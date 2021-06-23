Baglivo, Mary J. (nee Inferrera), - 98, of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully at her home on June 21st, 2021. Mary was born in Hammonton and was a lifelong resident. She enjoyed the feast of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, where she would watch the procession from her porch. Mary was devoted to her faith, especially the Blessed Mother and The Sacred Heart. She was a member of the Children of Mary and the Central Association of the Miraculous Medal. She is predeceased by her husband Louis J. Baglivo, her daughter Adeline Grillo, her parents Pietro and Giovanna Inferrera and her brother Nicola Inferrera. Mary is survived by her son James W. Baglivo, her daughter Mary Lou Triboletti (Mario), and son-in-law Richard Grillo. Loving grandmother to Jimmy (Mary) and Tommy Baglivo and great grandmother to James, Vincenzo, and Joseph. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Thursday, June 24th from 9:00 – 10:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish – St. Joseph Church Third & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Road Hammonton, NJ 08037. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Deborah Hospital Foundation 212 Trenton Road Browns Mills, NJ 08015 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 23, 2021.